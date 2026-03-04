Teatro Círculo to Stage FIESTA DE LA ZARZUELA at Teatro Fest NYC 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teatro Círculo will present Fiesta de la Zarzuela, conceived and directed by Maestro Pablo Zinger, from March 27 to April 5, 2026 as part of Teatro Fest NYC 2026.

Teatro Círculo's musical director and considered the pre-eminent conductor of zarzuela in the United States, Pablo Zinger will also provide the live piano accompaniment. "I am delighted to bring back this 460-plus-year-old Spanish musical theater genre that unites our diverse Spanish-speaking population around superb singing, sparkling humor and drama. Zarzuela has been absent from NYC stages for too long. It's time for us to bring it back with quality and joy," explained Maestro Zinger.

For this reason, Teatro Círculo is calling back zarzuela as part of its CALLBACKseries2026 with Fiesta de la Zarzuela, an anthology of the best solos, duets, and trios from Spanish and Latin American zarzuelas, in a collaboration with three outstanding operatic artists: Venezuelan American soprano María Brea, Bronx-born Ecuadorian Puerto Rican mezzo-soprano Linda Collazo, and Puerto Rican tenor Juan Hernández.

Maestro Pablo Zinger is a Uruguayan-born New Yorker and is widely acclaimed as a conductor, pianist, composer, arranger, writer, teacher, lecturer, and narrator, specializing in Astor Piazzolla, tango, Spanish zarzuela, and Latin American music.

María Brea stands among the most compelling voices of her generation. A graduate of The Juilliard School, she has appeared on many of the world's most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall, and The Metropolitan Opera, among others, captivating audiences with her luminous voice and expressive power. Praised by OperaWire as a "very classy Venezuelan soprano," "versatile soprano," and "luxurious soprano," Brea's artistry embodies both refinement and fire, shaping her for an international career of growing distinction.

Linda Collazo has been described as having a voice that is "elastic and luxurious..." (Ars Raving Mad), and has performed at Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, and Lincoln Center, among others, as well as in theaters throughout Italy. She received her Bachelor of Music from The Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College and was a full scholarship CUNY Macaulay Honors Scholar and Richard and Mica Hadar Foundation Scholar. In addition to her operatic career, Collazo has showcased her vocal versatility in her concert, recital, and educational outreach work.

Juan Hernández began his professional singing career with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra in 2012 and has since been part of many local and international productions in the United States and abroad. In the 2022 season, he joined Cape Town Opera in the role of Nemorino in their touring production of L'elisir d'amore for his South African debut. He began his music studies at the Escuela Libre de Música Ernesto Ramos Antonini, alma mater of some of the most recognized Puerto Rican artists. After graduating with honors, Hernández continued his training in vocal performance at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music.

Thanks to Howard Gilman Foundation, The Mosaic Network and Fund, and City Council Member Harvey Epstein, Teatro Círculo will have a Special Community Opening Night Party on Friday, March 27 at 7 PM and subsidized $10 tickets for Saturday night performances using code ACCESS.

Fiesta de la Zarzuela, conceived and directed by Pablo Zinger, with production design by Israel Franco-Müller and stage manager Caridad del Valle, will have seven performances from March 27 to April 5, 2026 at Teatro Círculo's 64 East 4th Street Mainstage Theater in Manhattan. Curtain times are Friday, March 27 at 7 PM; Saturdays, March 28 and April 4 at 2 PM and 7 PM; and Sundays, March 29 and April 5 at 2 PM.