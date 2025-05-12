CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS Comes To Two Venues Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Disorder, is back in Connecticut following sold out performances in August, 2024 and January, 2025 and will have three performances in 3 days in two different locations as a benefit for the International Mental Health Foundation

For the 7:30pm Friday, May 16th & Saturday 17th performances at Greenfield Hill Congressional Church House in Fairfield, tickets are $10 and can be reserved by calling 203-259-5596.

For the matinee on Sunday, May 18th at 2pm at Lyric Hall in New Haven, tickets are $20 cash at door and reservations can be made at aspetuck@optonline.net.

Prior to all shows there will be a complimentary wine and snacks reception with the wine sponsored by Kindred Spirits & Wine!

Fuller, diagnosed with bipolar mental disorder, goes on to detail the difficulties of competing in pro golf tournaments, while his mind raced out of control with sudden mood swings setting him on a path to self-destruction. The show chronicles his journey to control his extreme highs and lows, as he meets a cast of colorful characters (all played by Mr. Fuller), who help him to arrive at a self-actualization, when he unexpectedly finds his bliss. It is a story with self-deprecating humor and unedited insight as Fuller recounts life events, while going freely from the past to the present.

The show is directed by Mark S. Graham. Original design by Miggs Burroughs. Producer is the International Mental Health Foundation https://internationalmentalhealth.org with the sponsorship of Roger Knick and The Golf Performance Center.

After a number of developmental productions in both Connecticut and New York, including its first NYC appearance at the prestigious United Solo Theatre Festival on Theatre Row, the show had its commercial premiere during a 3-week run at the LORT Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT. that led to performances at the White Barn Theatre/Westport Country Playhouse in August 2024 and January, 2025.

Chris Fuller had previously written humorous satirical books including Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a copy of his book to an audience participant after an onstage putting contest during the show. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).

For more information: www.cheesefriesandchilidips.com

