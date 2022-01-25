'Buy One Get One' Ticket Offer Announced for A CLASS ACT
A Class Act plays February 10 - 20 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues).
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company today announced a special "Buy One Get One" ticket offer for the organization's 2022 season opener: the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act.Ticket buyers can receive a complimentary ticket when they purchase one at regular price ($55) using code J2BOGO at j2spotlightnyc.com A Class Act plays February 10 - 20 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Directed by Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider and choreographed by Skizzo Arnedillo, seen in Broadway's On Your Feet!, the company for includes, Andy Tighe (Ed), Alaina Mills (Sophie), Andrew Leggieri (Charley, et al), Jesse Manocherian (Bobby, et al), Eric Michael Gillett (Lehman), Amandina Altomare (Mona), Leeanna Rubin (Felicia), Christina Carlucci (Lucy), Christina Emily Jackson (Female Swing), and Timmy Lewis (Male Swing). In A Class Act, Ed Kleban, the Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through The Window," and "The Next Best Thing To Love."
A Class Act was scheduled to be the final production of the organization's 2020 season, but was scuttled on opening night because of COVID-19 and the impending shutting down. J2 Musical Theater Company is proud to have this show return to kick off their second season (year 3).The 2022 season continues with Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh's (book and lyrics) Tony-nominated A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (February 24 - March 6) directed by Schneider and choreographed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin (Chicago, A Chorus Line) and concludes with Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife (March 10 - 20), also directed by Schneider with choreography by Caitlin Belcik (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas). The creative team for all three 2022 productions includes Miles Plant (Music Director), Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Daniel Huston (Production Manager), Gabrielle Giacomo and Helora Danna Santos da Rosa (Stage Managers). Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek. J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is producing its season under the AEA showcase code. Led by Jimirro and Schneider, the J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company staff includes Ben Nissen (Associate Artistic Director), Ajchara Jimirro (Associate Producer), Lauren Echausse (Social Media Manager), Larisa Jiao (Event Supervisor), Russell McCook (Education Supervisor), Sarah Warrick (Community Engagement) and Zach Aaronson (Box Office Manager).