'Buy One Get One' Ticket Offer Announced for A CLASS ACT

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company today announced a special "Buy One Get One" ticket offer for the organization's 2022 season opener: the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act.

Ticket buyers can receive a complimentary ticket when they purchase one at regular price ($55) using code J2BOGO at j2spotlightnyc.com

A Class Act plays February 10 - 20 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues).

In A Class Act, Ed Kleban , the Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through The Window," and "The Next Best Thing To Love."

A Class Act was scheduled to be the final production of the organization's 2020 season, but was scuttled on opening night because of COVID-19 and the impending shutting down. J2 Musical Theater Company is proud to have this show return to kick off their second season (year 3).