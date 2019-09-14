Broadway's Loni Ackerman Stars In TO LIFE At Theater For The New City

The Rosen family, battered and blessed, celebrates life as their hearts lie gasping on the floor.

TO LIFE portrays one afternoon in a hospital room in a death-defying traumedy revealing family secrets. Backs are turned and accusations hurled as the Rosens come together and fall apart, bound by heartbreak and humor.

Nobody escapes a good kick in the tuchas as they expose their foibles, confront their fears, and cling to their fragile connection amidst the chaos. The story is both elegy and eulogy to the death of a family and reminds us that we're not alone.

TO LIFE is written by Eve Lederman and directed by Frank M. Calo. The play is produced by Theater for the New City, Crystal Field, Executive Director. Sponsors include Senator Joe Lieberman.

The cast features Loni Ackerman (Broadway-Evita; Cats; George M!; The Magic Show; So Long, 174th Street; Starting Here, Starting Now. Off Broadway-Diamonds; The Petrified Prince), Joseph J. Menino, Yaron Urbas, Dori Rose Levit, Francesca Calo, , and James K. Fulater.

Members of the creative team include production designer Mark Marcante, lighting designer Alex Bartenieff, costumer designer Juliet Ouyoung, sound designer Paul Howells, and stage managers Nicole Carne and Melissa Mauer.

The limited engagement runs September 26 through October 13 at TNC, located at 155 First Avenue at 10th Street in New York. For more information and tickets, call (800) 838-3006 or visit Theaterforthenewcity.net.





