Broadway Records Will Release A New Musical Song Cycle, 16 STORIES

Broadway Records announced today the release of 16 Stories, a collection of 16 previously unrecorded songs written by award-winning musical theatre creators from around the world and recorded by The Australian Discovery Orchestra. The album features songs by Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days), Peter Kellogg (Desperate Measures), Peter Mills (The Hello Girls), and more. The digital album is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

For 16 STORIES, The Australian Discovery Orchestra (ADO) , regarded by many as the world's most innovative professional symphony orchestra, sought out 16 renowned musical theatre creators from around the world, each contributing a song from a musical they have written that has never previously been released publicly.

16 STORIES features 16 performers from around the world, discovered via a global vocal competition who appear on the album. The featured vocalists are Stephanie Adams (Camelot at Bay Street), Mariana Bravo (Rio Uphill, York Theatre), Chris Dwan (2019 Off-Broadway Little Shop Of Horrors), Claire DeJean ("The Voice"), Michael D'Elia (Dorian's Descent), Scott Dreier (Doris and Me), Michael J. Farina (Seussical, Fiddler on the Roof), Madeleine Featherby (Electric Dreams, Melbourne), Sarah Krauss (Women of Broadway), Adrian Li Donni (Muriel's Wedding Australia), Jenni Little (Kinky Boots Australia), Marc Mackinnon (Peer Gynt, London National Theatre), Michael McCorry Rose (A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, Wicked, National Tour: Anastasia), Anouska Taylor (BBC Proms) and Clayton Walker.

ADO Principal Conductor Kevin Purcell says, "16 STORIES is an album that sets out to showcase the extraordinary influence that American Musical Theatre has globally. The audience for contemporary musical theatre is huge when you look at the numbers across the combined streaming services. Listeners also love singing the songs from contemporary musicals as they often relate directly to the experience of their own lives - and that is true of the songs on this record."

16 STORIES Track List:

16 Bars - Vocal: Mariana Bravo. Music & Lyrics by Peter Mills. From The Taxi Cabaret The Spark - Vocal: Michael McCorry Rose. Music by Michael Kooman; Lyrics by Christopher Dimond. From The Enlightenment of Percival Von Schmootz Long Way Home - Vocal: Michael D'Elia. Music & Lyrics by Nikko Benson. From Start Again Listen (Duet version) - Vocals: Madeleine Featherby (featuring Michael D'Elia). Music & Lyrics by Greg Nabours. From The Trouble With Words My World - Vocal: Marc Mackinnon. Music & Lyrics by Andre Catrini. From The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit Out On A Limb - Vocal: Scott Dreier. Music by Joel Evans; Lyrics by Adryan Russ. From Marryin' Marian Real Adventure - Vocal: Jenni Little. Music by Sam Willmott; Lyrics by Marcus Stevens. From Yo, Vikings! I Didn't Know - Vocal: Adrian Li Donni. Music & Lyrics by Oliver Houser. From Where Were We? When I Slay My Rival - Vocal: Chris Dwan. Music by Stephen Weiner; Lyrics by Peter Kellogg. From The Rivals It Starts Again - Vocal: Stephanie Adams. Music & Lyrics by Jess Newman. From Einstein El Amor - Vocal: Michael J. Farina. Music by Kevin Purcell; Lyrics by Victor Kazan. From The Stranger from Seville Tuscany - Vocal: Sarah Krauss. Music & Lyrics by Alan Schmuckler. From Days Like Today Good Enough For Me - Vocal: Anne Gasko. Music & Lyrics by Adam Gwon. From Scotland, PA Somebody Else - Vocal: Clayton Walker. Music & Lyrics by Craig Christie. From Connected You Were There - Vocal: Claire DeJean. Music & Lyrics by Drew Lane. From Electric Dreams: The Musical Pretty Little Thing - Vocal: Anouska Taylor. Music by Joe Chindamo; Lyrics by Steve Vizard. From Vigil

ABOUT THE WRITERS

Nikko Benson (Music and Lyrics for 'Long Way Home' from Start Again) is an NYC-based writer and performer, a recipient of a 2016 Jonathan Larson grant, and an O'Neill Music Theater Conference Finalist. Projects include Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat (w/ Benjamin Halstead, Adirondack Theater Festival); Start Again (Musical Theater Factory); and In Pursuit of Magic (Kennedy Center Millennium Stage). He has received development residencies with Village Theater Festival, Pace New Musicals, the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, Catwalk, and Goodspeed Writers Colony.

Andre Catrini (Music and Lyrics for 'My World' from The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit) is a proud ASCAP member and the recipient of the 2014 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award, given "in recognition for his outstanding talent as a musical theatre composer and lyricist". Stage works include The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit, A Game Called Life (book by Laura Zlatos) and The Wolf (book by Joe Calarco).

Joe Chindamo & Steve Vizard ('Pretty Little Thing' from Vigil, Music by Joe Chindamo, Lyrics by Steve Vizard) - A collaboration between renowned jazz pianist Joe Chindamo and writer Steve Vizard, Vigil premiered at the 2017 Adelaide Cabaret festival and was nominated for 5 Green Room Awards and a 2018 Writers Guild Award for Best New Musical.

Craig Christie (Music and Lyrics for 'Somebody Else' from Connected) has worked for twenty-eight years as the principal of No Mates Productions, creating original musicals in educational, community and commercial settings. Craig's theatre works include Crusade and Eurobeat, which won Best Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe and enjoyed an acclaimed London, West End season. His annual children's book tours have been seen by over 2.5 million school children internationally.

Joel Evans (Music for 'Out On A Limb' from Marryin' Marian) Joel's credits include more than 90 movies and 400 television episodes, including Wedding Crashers, Friends, Life in Pieces, Glenn Close's The Wife, and the 2014 Daytime Emmy Award-winning special "The Young & the Restless - Tribute to Jeanne Cooper."

Adam Gwon (Music and Lyrics for 'Good Enough for Me' from Scotland, PA) is an award-winning composer and lyricist whose credits include Ordinary Days (Roundabout, Off-Broadway; Trafalgar Studios, West End), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre Off Broadway); String (Village Theatre, WA), Cake Off (Signature Theatre, VA Helen Hayes Award nomination; Bucks County Playhouse), Cloudlands (South Coast Repertory), The Boy Detective Fails (Signature Theatre, VA), and Bernice Bobs Her Hair (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma).

Oliver Houser (Music and Lyrics for 'I Didn't Know' from Where Were We?) Oliver's work has been performed at The Other Palace Theatre, The Kennedy Center, The New York Musical Festival, the New York Fringe Festival and The SoHo Playhouse. He has developed work at Goodspeed Musicals, the ASCAP and BMI Musical Theatre Workshops and the Ucross Foundation. Oliver is a 2017 Dramatists Guild Fellow and winner of the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award for songwriting.

Victor Kazan (Lyrics for 'El Amor' from The Stranger from Seville) has worked in the entertainment industry for fifty years. Born in London, he carved a distinguished reputation as a writer and director in British theatre and television before taking up residence in Australia in the early 1980s. Since then, his major work has been in film and musical theatre. Among his Australian screenplays is the popular, feel-good movie 'Dalkeith'.

Peter Kellogg (Lyrics for 'When I Slay My Rival' from The Rivals) has two Tony nominations for book & lyrics to a musical of Anna Karenina (composer Dan Levine). Anna Karenina has had 3 tours in Japan. With David Friedman: Chasing Nicolette, based on Aucassin and Nicolette produced at Westport Playhouse, the Prince and Village Theatre; Stunt Girl, about Nellie Bly, New York City's first female reporter; and Desperate Measures, a western, loosely based on Measure for Measure.

Kooman and Dimond ('The Spark', Music by Michael Kooman, Lyrics by Christopher Dimond) received the Fred Ebb Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, and are the first recipients of the Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award and the Samuel French Next Step Award. Their most recent musical, Romantics Anonymous, debuted to rave reviews at Shakespeare's Globe in 2017. They also serve as songwriters for Vampirina an animated Disney TV series, which has reached over 49 million viewers in 115 countries. Other projects include The Noteworthy Life Of Howard Barnes (Village Theater), Orphie & The Book Of Heroes (The Kennedy Center), The Enlightenment Of Percival Von Schmootz (commissioned by the Canadian Music Theatre Project), Judge Jackie Justice (Pittsburgh CLO), Dani Girl (licensed by Samuel French), Golden Gate (Williamstown Theatre Festival), and Junior Claus (licensed by Dramatic Publishing).

Drew Lane (Music and Lyrics for 'You Were There' from Electric Dreams: The Musical) - A producer, arranger and award-winning composer from Australia, Drew's musicals have been performed throughout Australia, and have had seasons in the UK and USA.

Peter Mills (Music and Lyrics for Sixteen Bars' from The Taxi Cabaret) is a recipient of the Kleban Prize, the Ebb Award, the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Cole Porter Award, and a Jonathan Larson grant. He received two Drama Desk Award nominations for The Pursuit of Persephone, and his other shows include Illyria