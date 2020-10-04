Bard At The Gate Reschedules ORIGIN STORY To October 14

The stream was rescheduled due to the vice presidential debate.

The Bard at the Gate webstream of Dan LeFranc's play ORIGIN STORY set for Wednesday, October 7 -- the same night as the Vice-Presidential debate - has been rescheduled to the following Wednesday, October 14, at 7 p.m. on YouTube.

Bard at the Gate producers Paula Vogel and Rosey Strub announced the postponement, stating, "We hope as many people as possible will watch this essential debate live between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice-President Mike Pence, ourselves included. May it be the clear, civil and honest discussion our country needs and deserves, especially now."

A tale told in the manner of a graphic novel, this production of ORIGIN STORY is directed by Christopher Bayes.

A post-show QA with the playwright and Ms. Vogel will take place immediately after on Zoom. For info visit www.paulavogelplaywright.com

Bard at the Gate is a 5-play online reading series created by the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Paula Vogel in response to the Covid-related lockdown of theaters worldwide. The 5th and final play of Bard's first season is set to premiere on YouTube on October 29 at 7 p.m.: GOOD GOODS by Christina Anderson.

ORIGIN STORY will be available to view on YouTube from 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 18.

