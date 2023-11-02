Broadway Podcast Network Welcomes Storytelling Podcast GATHER BY THE GHOST LIGHT

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the storytelling theater podcast “Gather by the Ghost Light” joins the network with its fourth season.

Hosted and produced by playwright Jonathan Cook, the storytelling podcast presents short stage plays adapted to audio plays, with voice actors and immersive sound effects. Short play festivals have become wildly popular in recent years, and they have given emerging playwrights a platform for their work. The audio plays produced on this podcast are not only festival award winners, but you'll also often hear World premieres of new plays, giving these talented playwrights an even wider audience for their stories.

“I launched the ‘Gather by the Ghost Light' podcast in 2020 when theaters around the world were having to shut down due to the pandemic. As theaters were canceling their seasons, I started seeing them posting photos on social media of their ghost lights illuminating their empty stage. So, I launched ‘Gather by the Ghost Light' and started providing theater in the form of audio plays to listeners around the world during a time when live performances were limited. I never imagined the momentum that would build and continue to grow, even after theaters opened back up, and I'm thrilled that ‘Gather by the Ghost Light' has now found a home with the Broadway Podcast Network!,” Cook said.

Jonathan Cook is heavily involved in the fine arts as an actor, writer, and filmmaker. Many of his plays have been produced in theaters around the world, and his play INSURGENTES was a semifinalist in the 2020 Screencraft Stage Play Contest and his play LOBSTER MAN was a semifinalist for the 2023 Princess Grace Award. He is a six-time recipient of the Porter Fleming Literary Award in the playwriting category, and his works have been published in anthologies by Smith & Kraus, Black Bed Sheet Books, and Ardneh. Aside from playwriting and podcasting, he has also written and directed several short films that have been presented in regional film festivals, as well as distributed internationally on ShortsTV. For more information, visit jonathanrcook.com

To listen to previous and new episodes of “Gather by the Ghost Light,” visit BPN.FM/Ghostlight or wherever you get your podcasts.



