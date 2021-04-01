BLINDNESS Begins Performances Tomorrow at the Daryl Roth Theatre

Blindness, The Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and directed by Walter Meierjohann, will begin performances tomorrow at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East).

Presented by Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth, Blindness will mark one of the first performing arts events to open in New York City.

Blindness is a socially distanced sound and light experience. Through spellbinding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson, it unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever in the blink of an eye, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

Blindness's sold-out premiere at the Donmar garnered glowing reviews and brought appreciative patrons together to witness its urgent and timely message. Just as it was presented in London, attendees in New York will hear the narrative unfolding around them through binaural headphone technology while surrounded by immersive lighting and atmospheric design. Together - and safely - they will experience the importance of community in our present moment, and be reminded of the hope that lies ahead.

The creative team for Blindness includes Ben and Max Ringham (sound designers), Lizzie Clachan (designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Markus Potter (US associate director), Chris Cronin (US associate sound designer), Gina Scherr (US associate lighting designer), Professor Hannah Thompson (UK production consultant), and Sara Aniqah Malik (UK resident assistant director).

In New York, Blindness is produced by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergére, Tom Tuft, No Guarantees, and Gabrielle Palitz/Jack Lane.

Blindness runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission, and is recommended for ages 15+.

TICKETS

Visit www.BlindnessEvent.com to view the current performance schedule and purchase tickets. All tickets will be sold in advance online. A simplified ticket exchange process has also been implemented online for the convenience of all patrons.

All tickets are sold in pairs at the comparable price of a single off-Broadway ticket. This enables a single person to purchase a pod to themselves or two people in a "social bubble" to attend and be seated together. Each two-seat "pod" will be socially distanced 6 feet away from other pods.

Tickets will be sold to 86 attendees per showing - as mandated by current local and state regulations - with multiple showing times spaced throughout the day to allow ample time in between for venue sanitization.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

An outline of health and safety protocols for Blindness at the Daryl Roth Theatre follows and can also be found here:

· All front of house staff will complete COVID compliance training.

· All visitors and staff will complete a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken upon arrival at the venue.

· All visitors and staff will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the venue.

· The venue will open 10 minutes prior to each showing to avoid queuing.

· All visitors will enter the building from one entrance and exit through another, creating a one-way traffic flow.

· Enhanced building ventilation technologies will bring more fresh outdoor air into the venue and disinfect re-circulated air.

· Headphones will be individually sanitized between each showing.

· Contact tracing is in effect through the information provided by the purchase of tickets.

· To view a full copy of the Daryl Roth Theatre Safety Plan, click here.

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks