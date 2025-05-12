BALLS: The Monster-Catchin’ Musical Comédy Extends Through August at Caveat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold out initial run, “BALLS: The Monster-Catchin’ Musical Comédy” will return by popular demand, starting its summer residency at CAVEAT NYC. Returning to lead the cast is voiceover legend Stuart Zagnit, the original voice of Professor Oak from “Pokémon.”

With pop up performances through August, audiences will have several chances to join The Professor on this epic musical adventure featuring improvised battles, an immersive Splash Zone, and a never-ending parade of adorable/violent puppet monsters. For all dates and ticket information, visit: BALLSmusical.com

The original cast returns, including iconic voice-over artist and Broadway veteran Stuart Zagnit (“Pokémon”, “Little Shop of Horrors”) as “Professor,” Teresa Attridge (Avenue Q, Fun Home) as his grandson, “Rival,” Harrison Bryan (Hand to God, NYIT Award Winner) as “Warlordturtle,” Ebony Deloney (Hairspray, Beautiful) as “Bulletshell,” Kurt Cruz (Asian AF, UCB) as “Pocket Pedia,” and Katie Luke (Bandstand, Hairspray) as “Spittle.” Plus, with surprises at every turn, you never know who else might make a cameo appearance! (Just ask Broadway’s Bobby Conte…)

