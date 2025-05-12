BALLS: The Monster-Catchin’ Musical Comédy Extends Through August at Caveat NYC

The next performance will take place on May 21.
After a sold out initial run, “BALLS: The Monster-Catchin’ Musical Comédy” will return by popular demand, starting its summer residency at CAVEAT NYC. Returning to lead the cast is voiceover legend Stuart Zagnit, the original voice of Professor Oak from “Pokémon.”
With pop up performances through August, audiences will have several chances to join The Professor on this epic musical adventure featuring improvised battles, an immersive Splash Zone, and a never-ending parade of adorable/violent puppet monsters. For all dates and ticket information, visit: BALLSmusical.com
The original cast returns, including iconic voice-over artist and Broadway veteran Stuart Zagnit (“Pokémon”, “Little Shop of Horrors”) as “Professor,” Teresa Attridge (Avenue Q, Fun Home) as his grandson, “Rival,” Harrison Bryan (Hand to God, NYIT Award Winner) as “Warlordturtle,” Ebony Deloney (Hairspray, Beautiful) as “Bulletshell,” Kurt Cruz (Asian AF, UCB) as “Pocket Pedia,” and Katie Luke (Bandstand, Hairspray) as “Spittle.” Plus, with surprises at every turn, you never know who else might make a cameo appearance! (Just ask Broadway’s Bobby Conte…)
Created by Brandon Zelman (“Who’s That Pokémon?” Podcast) and Harrison Bryan (A Hanukkah Carol, NYIT Award winner), BALLS features an original score by a dream team of composers including Lena Gabrielle (SIX, Emojiland), Pippa Cleary (My Son’s a Queer, The Great British Bake Off Musical), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect, Pursuit of Happyness), Aaron Kenny (The Little Mermaid, A Hanukkah Carol), and Grace Yurchuk (Caesar: The Musical). Additional music by Matthew Ryan Hunter (NBC) and Allan Nalven (LSDJ), with orchestrations, arrangements, music direction & supervision by Lena Gabrielle. The creative team includes Director/Art Director Brandon Zelman, leading a scrappy squad of puppet-builders: Kelly Autry, Brendan Malafronte (“Malafronte’s Monster Shop”), Cat Greenfield, Genna Beth Davidson, and Harrison Bryan. Lighting design: Sasha Lysenko. Collectabuddy Art: Frankie Novick (“Frankiefurters”). Graphic design: Brielle DeMirjian (The Daily Show). Stage Management: Mayah Lourdes Burke, Starr Wimber, Hera Ford.
Videos