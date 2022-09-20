BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE Extends at The Public Through Late October

The Public Theater and Elevator Repair Service will begin previews for the New York premiere production of Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Saturday, September 24 in the Anspacher Theater. The production was conceived by Greig Sargeant with Elevator Repair Service and is directed by Elevator Repair Service (ERS)'s Artistic Director John Collins. Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge has also extended and will now run through Sunday, October 23 with an official press opening on Sunday, October 2.

In 1965, two of America's intellectual giants were invited to debate whether "the American Dream is at the expense of the American Negro," bringing into sharp focus our country's deepest divisions. The renowned theater company Elevator Repair Service returns to The Public with Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge, a profoundly relevant presentation of the legendary debate between virtuosic writer James Baldwin and father of American conservatism William F. Buckley, Jr. The production concludes with an imagined scene between Baldwin and his close friend Lorraine Hansberry, researched and written by long-time ERS company members April Matthis and Greig Sargeant. Heralded by the New York Times as "one of the city's few truly essential theater companies," Elevator Repair Service applies their trademark approach of verbatim textual exploration and intensive collaboration to re-create Baldwin and Buckley's blistering dissection of race, racism, and human worth.

The cast of the New York premiere of Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge includes Daphne Gaines (Lorraine Hansberry), Gavin Price (Mr. Heycock), Matthew Russell (Understudy), Greig Sargeant (James Baldwin), Christopher-Rashee Stevenson (Mr. Burford), and Ben Jalosa Williams (William F. Buckley, Jr.).

Starting Tuesday, October 18, Stephanie Weeks will take over for the role of Lorraine Hansberry for all remaining performances. Additionally, during select performances, Matthew Russell will play Mr. Heycock. Visit publictheater.org for the performance calendar and more details.

The production features costume design by Jessica Jahn, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Ben Jalosa Williams, scenic consulting by dots, and wig design by Earon Chew Nealey. ERS Associate Artistic Director Maurina Lioce will serve as production stage manager.



The Public Theater and Elevator Repair Service have a long-standing history of creative collaboration. Their partnerships on Gatz (2010), Arguendo (2013), and The Sound and the Fury (2015) reimagined literary and found texts by bringing them to life onstage. The Public celebrates ERS' commitment to both honoring the integrity of these source texts while also revitalizing them through the company's unique devising process.

(Director) founded Elevator Repair Service in 1991. Since then, he has directed or co-directed all of the company's productions while also serving as the company's Artistic Director. ERS productions directed by Collins include Cab Legs, Room Tone, Gatz, The Select (The Sun Also Rises), The Sound and the Fury, Arguendo, Measure for Measure, and numerous others. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a United States Artists Fellowship, and a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award.

(Conceiver; James Baldwin)'s Public Theater credits include Measure for Measure and The Sound and the Fury. Sargeant has performed at New York Theatre Workshop in Bonnie's Last Flight; Fondly, Collette Richland; and The Little Foxes (dir. Ivo van Hove). Other credits include Strictly Dishonorable at Vineyard Theatre/TMT, The Parable Conference at BAM/Next Wave, Go Forth/Please Bury Me at BAC, Gatz with ERS at REDCAT, and Uncle Vanya at HERE Arts Center/TMT. Sergeant's film credits include Help Me Mary andThe Bad Infinity. Sergeant is an Associate Artist of Target Margin Theater and Company Member of ERS. He received his MFA from West Virginia University and is a graduate of the William Esper studio.

(Lorraine Hansberry)'s Public Theater credits include The Sound and the Fury and Nightvision: A Vampyre Opera. Gaines' ERS credits include Ulysses, The Sound and the Fury, and The Select. Other Off-Broadway credits include Goethe's Faust, The Lily's Revenge, A Walk Across America..., Three Sisters, The Mystery of the Charity, and Yokasta's Redux. Gaines has performed regionally at Denver Center, Geva Theater, Cleveland Playhouse, Hong Kong Fringe Theater, CATF, and Actors Theater of Louisville. Film/TV credits include "Ray Donovan," "Bull," "Orange is the New Black," "Deception," "God Friended Me," "Royal Pains," and Love is Strange.

(Mr. Heycock) has performed and designed with Elevator Repair Service since 2013. Other projects include Boccamazzo Construction; The Return of Adam (Met Museum); XX-ID (New Museum); and Common Time (MCA). He is the co-founder of Saint Fortune. Price has also collaborated with Mabou Mines, Tectonic Theater, Cabin Fever, Face the Music, 7 Daughters of Eve, Pandora Boxx & Mrs. Kasha Davis, Theater in Quarantine, and with Emily Pacilio in The Basics. Price's work can be heard on Spotify and iTunes with The Witch Ones, The Tender Band, and CabinFever.

(Mr. Burford) is a theater artist from Baltimore, Maryland. He was last seen in Ile at Mabou Mines, where he was also a SUITE/SPACE artist ('20-'21). He is also a graduate of the Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab. His work as director and performer has been featured at The Performing Garage, The Tank, JACK, HERE, The Actor's Studio, A.R.T., Millennium Film Workshop, Lincoln Center Education, LaMaMa, and the Eubie Blake Jazz Institute. He will be joining the Barrow Group's Directing program in the fall.

(Understudy). Russell previously performed in The Public's Much Ado About Nothing. Russell also performed on Broadway in The Inheritance and Off-Broadway in Help. Regional credits include Hand to God, Taming of the Shrew, The Grapes of Wrath, Cymbeline, and The Seagull. Film credits include Working Man, Some Freaks, Twist, Man & Witch, and The Spine of Night. Russell has performed on television in "Westworld." He is the creator of Love in NY, a series of one-minute shorts. Russell received his MFA from Brown/Trinity Rep.

(Lorraine Hansberry) has performed at renowned theaters including Lincoln Center, Playwrights Horizons, Soho Rep, and La Jolla Playhouse. Weeks was awarded an OBIE for Recognition of Artistic Achievement and Commitment to Excellence in Theater with Target Margin Theater. Weeks' film credits include Confessionsofa Ex-Doofus-ItchyFooted Mutha (Tribeca Film Festival). Television credits include "Tales of The City" (Netflix), "The Good Fight" (CBS), and "Law and Order" (NBC)

(Sound Designer; William F. Buckley, Jr.) is an actor and sound designer. He produces and curates category : other (category-other.com), an award-winning platform for experimental audio. Collaborators include minor theater, Christina Masciotti, Suzanne Bocanegra, and many others. Awards for sound design include OBIE, Lortel, Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, and Third Coast International Audio Festival's inaugural Audio Unbound Award (for Songs of Speculation, co-produced with Jillian Walker). Benwilliamsdotcom.com

ABOUT Elevator Repair Service:

Elevator Repair Service (ERS) is a New York City-based company that creates original works for live theater with an ongoing ensemble. The company's shows are created from a wide range of texts that include found transcripts of trials and debates, literature, classical dramas, and new plays. Founded in 1991, ERS has authored an extensive body of work that includes upwards of 20 original theatrical productions. These have earned the company a loyal following and made it one of New York's most highly acclaimed experimental theater companies. Gatz (a production of the entire text of The Great Gatsby), along with The Sound and the Fury (from Faulkner's novel) and The Select (an adaptation of The Sun Also Rises) are among the company's best known works. The company's body of work also includes plays by Kate Scelsa and Sibyl Kempson, as well as Shakespeare and Chekhov. ERS productions share a commitment to risk-taking and reinvention, blending unusual texts with innovations in theatrical form. They feature the company's signature dynamic performance style coupled with a rigorous commitment to psychologically complex performances. ERS has received numerous awards and distinctions

ABOUT The Public Theater:

THE PUBLIC continues the work of its visionary founder Joe Papp as a civic institution engaging, both on-stage and off, with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City's five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Lab, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe's Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the upcoming production of Ain't No Mo' by Jordan E. Cooper. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 60 Tony Awards, 184 Obie Awards, 56 Drama Desk Awards, 59 Lortel Awards, 34 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 58 AUDELCO Awards, 6 Antonyo Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes. publictheater.org

The Public Theater stands in honor of the first inhabitants and our ancestors. We acknowledge the land on which The Public and its theaters stand-the original homeland of the Lenape people. We acknowledge the painful history of genocide and forced removal from this territory. We honor the generations of stewards and we pay our respects to the many diverse indigenous peoples still connected to this land.

