Austin Pendleton To Perform at TNC's Village Halloween Costume Ball

Veteran actor, director, and playwright Austin Pendleton will add star power to Theater for the New City's Village Halloween Costume Ball this year, performing songs in the Community Cabaret beginning at 8:50 PM on Friday, October 31. The East Village's legendary Halloween celebration, now in its 49th year, transforms the entire TNC complex into a wonderland of live performances, dancing, dining, and costumed revelry.

Outdoor attractions--free to the public--run from 3:30 to 7:00 PM, followed by indoor festivities ($20 admission) from 7:00 PM to midnight, including ballroom dancing, aerial performances, cabaret acts, and a costume contest with prizes. Costumes or formal wear are requested.

On every Halloween since 1976, TNC has transformed its theater complex and surrounding streets into a carnival of the unexpected, where neighborhood families, artists, and revelers come together for an evening of spirited fun, live music, and avant-garde theater. This extravaganza has been a point of origin for many of the City's most original entertainers. Six full-length plays have grown out of playlets written for the fest and it is probable that the theatrical movement in Performance Art began there. It has been a launching pad for such formative artists as Paul Zaloom, Alice Farley, Bloolips, The Red Mole, Penny Arcade, Basil Twist, Alien Comic Tom Murrin, Zero Boy, Charles Busch, Eduardo Machado, Moises Kaufman, Maria Irene Fornes and Phoebe Legere. Each year, many acts, skits, sketches, and skadoodles go on to become the basis of larger theater works. It is also interesting to note that TNC originated the Village Halloween Parade as part of its annual Halloween Ball. The procession wound its way through the Village from TNC's second home at the corner of Jane and West Streets to Washington Square Park. In the festival's second year, TNC won an Obie for this parade.