Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor & Nimene Sierra Wureh Join Colt Couer and WP Theater's MINOR•ITY

Colt Coeur and WP Theater have revealed that the world premiere of minor•ity, francisca da silveira’s biting comedy about the “business of art” and the “art of identity”, will star Ato Essandoh (“The Diplomat”, The Seagull) as Cheikh Malick Diallo, Nedra Marie Taylor (The Book of Mormon, Marvin’s Room) as Céza Depina, and Nimene Sierra Wureh (Our Town, Mary Jane) as Sami Monroe. The production begins previews Saturday, March 29.



minor•ity is a new play written by francisca da silveira (HBO’s “Industry”, can i touch it?) and will be directed by Shariffa Ali (We Were Everywhere, Eclipsed).



Set Design is by Brittany Vasta, Costume Design is by Celeste Jennings, Lighting Design is by Daisy Long, Sound Design is by Tosin Olufolabi, Props by Samantha Tutasi and the Stage Management team is Caren Celine Morris and Siobhan Peterson. Casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, C.S.A. Performances begin Saturday, March 29, 2025, ahead of an official opening night of Monday, April 14, for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 27, 2025 at WP Theater (2162 Broadway, at 76th Street).



In a world plagued with scarcity, minor•ity is a powerful three-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora, and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color. As an international African arts conference, Diaspora Now!, celebrates its Diamond Jubilee in Paris, the panel line-up causes quite a stir. Newcomer Sami Monroe, a go-getting directing prodigy from America, joins jaded veteran painter Céza Depina and formerly banned storyteller, Cheikh Malick Diallo. As they prepare for each panel discussion, generational and cultural differences lead to clashes and a fierce competition emerges between the three artists.



Tickets are available from $10 to $100, for all performances of every show each season, with no need for subscription or membership.

