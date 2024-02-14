Applications Now Open for the 13th Annual 24 HOUR PLAYS: NATIONALS

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, will return this summer for their 13th year. A weeklong professional development initiative for early-career theater artists, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2024 will take place July 15-22, 2024 at the Pace University Lower Manhattan campus. Applications for the program are now open, and will remain open through March 7, 2024.



Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays gathers a group of promising early-career theater artists for a rigorous series of workshops, master classes, panel discussions, career development, community building, and more. The weeklong program culminates with the 2024 cohort’s own production of The 24 Hour Plays at an off-Broadway theater to be announced. Applications are open to actors, directors, playwrights, composers, producers, stage managers and designers. The program is free for participants and includes a $200 stipend.



The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are spearheaded by Associate Producers Jake Beckhard and Serena Berman. “As spaces for community and collaboration disappear one by one from the New York landscape, early career artists have never been in greater need,” said Beckhard and Berman. “The 24 Hour Plays have long been committed to that vision, and we’re excited to be gearing up for our most ambitious year yet, as we open our application pool to designers and stage managers for the first time.”



In previous years, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals have featured workshops, panel discussions, and breakout conversations with Pulitzer Prize winning playwrights (Annie Baker, Martyna Majok, David Lindsay-Abaire), Broadway directors (Leigh Silverman, Liesl Tommy, Thomas Kail), celebrated stage and screen actors (Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Aasif Mandvi) and game-changers from across the arts and entertainment industry.



Alumni of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are everywhere in the entertainment industry. Past participants perform on and off Broadway and on screens large and small. They write major motion pictures and television series for A24, Paramount, NBC, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV+ and more. Their work is seen on every major stage in the country, including Playwrights Horizons, Roundabout Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Center Theater Group, The Goodman, The Geffen Theater and many more. They produce plays on Broadway and the West End, serve in leadership at institutions across the US and abroad and — most importantly — continue to collaborate and succeed together.

The 24 Hour Plays celebrates the diversity of the theatrical field and seeks to make the application process equitable for every early career artist. Artists of all races, ethnicities, creeds, classes, abilities, genders, identities, affiliations, and orientations are encouraged to apply. Applicants with accessibility concerns about the application or program can reach out to staff at nationals@24hourplays.com so they can make reasonable accommodations.



Apply now at https://24hourplays.org/nationals.