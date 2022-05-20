Anna Anderson, LaDonna Burns & More to Star in HAIR in Concert, Presented by Creating In Color Music & BTC

Creating In Color Music in partnership with the Black Theatre Coalition will present a new concert series at the legendary Stonewall Inn. Following the sold-out presentation of Hello Dolly! In Concert, the series will continue with a concert production of the music of Hair! The evening will feature iconic numbers such as "Aquarius," "Walking In Space," "Let The Sunshine In," "Good Morning Starshine," and the title number, "Hair," performed by an all-Black cast featuring brand new arrangements that take these familiar tunes to new and surprising places.

Hair In Concert will be presented on Monday, May 23rd at 7:00 PM upstairs at the Stonewall Inn (53 Christopher Street) with doors opening at 6:30. Tickets are $15 in advance and are available at https://hair.brownpapertickets.com. Seating will be strictly limited and any available tickets day-of will be $20 each. Two beverage minimum.

The cast of Hair in Concert includes Anna Anderson (Billie in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill & Armelia in Ain't Misbehaving at the Depot Theatre), LaDonna Burns (Caroline in Caroline or Change at the Astoria Performing Arts Center, Miss Minnie U/S in Grace the Musical at Ford's Theatre & the Season's of Love Soloist in the National Tour of Rent), Taylor Fagins (Writer of LIVING: A Now Musical, Singer/Songwriter of "we need more," & Contestant on American Idol 2022), Paula Galloway (Swing Off-Broadway's Sistas: The Musical, Berthe in Pippin for Harlem Repertory Theatre & Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing for Hudson Shakespeare Company), Skylar Gamble (Dreamgirls at Mill Mountain Theatre, South Pacific at Arizona Broadway Theatre, & Hairspray at La Comedia Theatre), Hunter Hollingsworth-Harris (The Tinman in The Wiz for NY Black Arts Festival & Bill Muhammad in A Black Christmas Carol for Ujamaa Black American Theatre), Trisha Jeffrey (Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors (OBC), All Shook Up (OBC), Motown & Rent), Taylor Pattie (Godspell with Backstage Theatre Company), Kwame Michael Remy (Lola in Kinky Boots for Diamond Head Theatre, Derrick in Members of the Choir Off-Broadway & Contestant on America's Got Talent with JWIS), Jasmine Michelle Smith (National Tour of Dog Man: The Musical & Heather Duke in Heathers: the Musical at OSU Theatre), Jeffery C. White (Tom Collins in Rent and Judas in Godspell for BPAC and television's Shades of Blue and Jessica Jones).

Hair in Concert will be directed by Amy Marie Haven (former Associate Artistic Director of San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare Company and current Producing Fellow at The Music Man on Broadway) and musically directed by John Bronston (former musical director of the North American tour of Hair and current Music Direction Fellow at Tina on Broadway). The Creating in Color Concert Series exists to produce concerts performed and helmed by Black artists using music from the American musical theatre canon regardless of whether it was written to be performed by Black artists. We hope to explore what the sound of Blackness can be on Broadway and beyond.

Black Theatre Coalition recently completed its inaugural Apprentice Program with the opening of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival, Company. BTC also has an ongoing Broadway Fellowship Program which has currently funded 20 fellows, 8 apprentices, and 6 regional Fellowships in cooperation with the John Gore Organization and Broadway Across America.

Other Industry Partners helping fund these fellowships include Madison Wells Media, Disney Theatrical Group, Jujamcyn Theatres, Bespoke Theatricals, Foresight Theatricals, 101 Productions, RCI Theatricals, Showtown Theatricals, Thompson Turner Productions, Sony Music Group, Adventureland, Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy Productions, Hal Luftig Company, Doug Denoff, Hunter Arnold, Daryl Roth Productions, Stage Entertainment, Moulin Rouge, Come From Away, Hamilton, Tara Rubin Casting, Telsey + Co, Spotco, DKC/O&M, Broadway Women's Alliance, Bond Theatrical, American Express and The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP).

Applications for the 2022-2023 fellowship are now open. The deadline to apply for Fellowships is June 30th and placements will begin in late-August/early-September. Interviews will happen between now and then on a rolling basis. To apply, please visit btc.smapply.io.