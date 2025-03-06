Analise Scarpaci, David Josefsberg and More to Star in DUBBO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING Readings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amas Musical Theatre and the Amas Musical Theatre Lab, will present developmental readings of Dubbo Championship Wrestling, a new musical by Daniel Cullen and James Cullen on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

When an angry high schooler picks the wrong fight at school, she finds herself sent back to her rural hometown, and into a battle for her struggling family business “Dubbo Championship Wrestling.”

“Professional wrestling and musical theatre go together like a horse and carriage,” says Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer of Amas Musical Theatre. “They are both full of comedy and drama and a lot of fun. Dubbo Championship Wrestling was chosen by the entire finalist jury as the winner of the Eric H. Weinberger Emerging Librettist Award. We are grateful to continue to commemorate Eric’s memory and are looking forward to the further development of this piece.”

The cast includes Stacie Bono, Natalie Joy Johnson, David Josefsberg, Susie Mosher, Analise Scarpaci, Marty Thomas and Cole Thompson.

Dubbo Chamionship Wrestling is directed by WILL NUNZIATA, with music direction by Andy Peterson. The stage manager is Amanda Stewart.

Comments