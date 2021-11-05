Alley Mills Joins the Ensemble of MORNING'S AT SEVEN

Television and stage veteran Alley Mills ("The Wonder Years"; Williamstown Theatre Festival, four seasons) will assume the role of Arry in the new production of Paul Osborn's Morning's At Seven, currently playing through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 W. 46th Street, NYC). When Judith Ivey was forced to exit the production due to a torn tendon, Nancy Ringham stepped into the part until Alley Mills could join the company. Opening night is Monday, November 15 at 7PM.

Alley Mills is best known as Norma Arnold on ABC's "The Wonder Years" and Pamela Douglas on CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful." In Los Angeles, Mills has appeared on stage in A Song at Twilight, Alice Sit-By-The-Fire, Orpheus Descending, The Scarecrow, Candida, The Playboy of the Western World, Glory Hallelujah at ACT, and Alright Then opposite of her husband late Orson Bean. Additional film and TV credits include Reluctant Nanny, 3 Holiday Tails, Tricks, Deadline for Murder: From the Files of Edna Buchanan, Never Get Outta the Boat, Jonathan: The Boy Nobody Wanted, I Love You Perfect, Maggie, The Other Woman, Prototype, Going Berserk opposite John Candy, "The Associates" opposite Martin Short, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" as Jane Seymour's sister, "Hill Street Blues" and "Yes, Dear."

"We are thrilled to have Alley Mills join our Morning's At Seven family," says Producer Julian Schlossberg. "In the theatre, anything can happen, and often does. When the production suddenly lost Judith Ivey due to a leg injury, we delayed our opening to accommodate the sudden change in cast. We are so grateful to Nancy Ringham who stepped into the role and made it possible for the show to go on until Alley was able to join the company. Alley is no stranger to television audiences or the L.A. stage (or Dan Lauria, one of her Morning's At Seven co-stars and her TV husband from 'The Wonder Years.'). She is a welcome addition to our incredible ensemble."

Morning's At Seven, Paul Osborn's treasured comedy classic has returned to New York, featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others), Dan Lauria (Lombardi, A Christmas Story The Musical, TV's "The Wonder Years"), Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), Alley Mills ("The Wonder Years"; Williamstown Theatre Festival, four seasons), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page). Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), Morning's At Seven is now playing a strictly limited engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement's, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4. For tickets and information, visit MorningsAt7.com or Telecharge.com.

Morning's At Seven is produced by Julian Schlossberg, Roy Furman, Eric Falkenstein, Sandy Robertson, Suzanne Grant, Anna Czekaj, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, Jody H. Klein and Jamie deRoy/Morris S. Levy, in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company, Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre and Ken Wirth.

The scenic design is by Harry Feiner; costume design by Barbara A. Bell; lighting design by James E. Lawlor III; and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta. Casting is by McCorkle Casting, Ltd.

The Associate Director is Elizabeth Van Dyke (Producing Artistic Director of Woodie King, Jr's New Federal Theatre).

Since its premiere, Broadway has seen two stellar revivals of Morning's At Seven. A 1980 production with Nancy Marchand, Maureen O'Sullivan, Elizabeth Wilson and Teressa Wright won the Tony Award for Reproduction of a Play or Musical. Another Tony-nominated Broadway production, presented by Lincoln Center Theatre and directed by Daniel Sullivan in 2002, featured Elizabeth Franz, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Piper Laurie, Christopher Lloyd, Estelle Parsons and Frances Sternhagen.

Throughout its history, Morning's At Seven has been showered with critical praise. Among the countless raves for the play, Ben Brantley of The New York Times hailed "Morning's At Seven surprises Manhattan theatergoers every time it comes around. It's rare that a Broadway comedy seduces by stealth. The discreet miracle of Mr. Osborn's writing is in the shadows he weaves into the sunniest exchanges." In his Variety review, Charles Isherwood wrote "the play's pleasures are durable ones, and it affords a cast of veterans a chance to display their gifts. Osborn's writing is infused with clear-sighted but sympathetic wisdom." Terry Teachout of The Wall Street Journal calls Morning's At Seven "a great American play that ought to be far better known."

LISTINGS INFORMATION: Morning's At Seven is now playing a strictly limited engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement's, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is Monday, November 15 at 7PM. Performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7PM, and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets are $44 - $99. Premium seating is available. For tickets and information visit MorningsAt7.com or Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.