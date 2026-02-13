Alex Timbers and More Complete the Lineup for Prospect Musicals 2026 IGNITE Concert Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prospect Musicals revealed the full line-up of events for the 2026 IGNITE Concert Festival of work-in-process musicals and related events.

Prospect Musicals’ IGNITE Concert Festival is a three-week celebration featuring ten different events which create a platform for sharing new music, new ideas and new creative voices. The 2026 edition of the festival will host a launch event on March 5th, begin performances March 7th, and run through March 30th at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

Added events include an in-depth conversation with Tony Award-winning director Alex Timbers charting his career journey from downtown theater to Broadway; a concert of songs from The Troupe, a new musical by Prospect’s founding artist Peter Mills (The Hello Girls); a concert of The Jordan & Avery Show, written by Jay Adana and hosted by Broadway’s Ally Bonino (Suffs); Nygel D. Robinson & Friends, a concert evening featuring new songs from the co-creator of the Off-Broadway hit Mexodus; and South Asian Songbook: Writing the Future of Musical Theatre, an evening featuring South Asian artistic voices, presented in partnership with Live & In Color.

These events join the previously announced line up of Alexandra Silber’s After Anatevka, a musicalized book reading; the NYC premiere presentation of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival hit Song Society, written and performed by Florencia Iriondo; an evening featuring songs from new work-in-progress musicals by composer Jaime Lozano; a concert of Sophie Blanchard’s High Flyin’ Rock’n’Roll Extravaganza written and performed by Lizzie Hagstedt; and a concert reading of the new pop musical Proud Marys, by Jennifer Paz and Anthony Fedorov, presented in partnership with National Asian Artists Project and with community partner Broadway Barkada.

A detailed schedule of current on sale events is below.

Thursday, March 5, 6–9pm — Open House Launch Event

Free invitation for Prospect Members and Festival Pass Holders. Meet Prospect artists and enjoy select open-mic-style performances on stage.

Saturday, March 7, 7:00pm — After Anatevka - In Concert

Performed by author Alexandra Silber, with Music Director Ben Moss and additional special guest artists to be announced.

What happens to the remarkable characters of Fiddler on the Roof after the curtain falls? Broadway performer and author Alexandra Silber shares a musicalized book reading of her novel, After Anatevka, which picks up where Fiddler left off. Hodel takes center stage as she attempts to join her fiancé Perchik in Siberia, facing extraordinary obstacles and finding inner strength. The evening includes beloved songs from the classic musical, alongside original songs inspired by Silber's novel.

Thursday, March 12, 7:00pm — SONG SOCIETY - In Concert

An indie solo musical of selective remembering. Written & performed by Florencia Iriondo.

Blending original folk-pop music with intimate storytelling, Song Society unfolds as an evening that lives somewhere between theater, truth, and an overthought decision. Award-winning writer and performer Florencia Iriondo invites the audience into an analogue world where an eccentric machine may or may not literally erase what has completed its run. Shortlisted for Best Edinburgh Fringe Show by the West End Wilma Awards, Song Society becomes an anthology of choices around love, friendship, and purpose that somehow get made without trying.

Book, Music & Lyrics: Florencia Iriondo

Direction: Jason Aguirre

Dramaturgy: Adam Mathias

Featuring Federico Díaz (Guitars & Arrangements) and Agustín Uriburu (Cello & Guitars)

Saturday, March 14, 7:00pm — THE TROUPE – In Concert

A tragical-comical-historical-musical. Music & lyrics by Peter Mills, directed by Cara Reichel.

When a downtrodden troupe of traveling players receives an unexpected invitation to return to the glory of the royal city, their world is thrown into sudden chaos. Can the show go on? Should the show go on? Can they reinvent themselves? As this chosen family presses onward, they are forced to face their troubled past and uncertain future. Through a tuneful and character-driven score that blends wit and pathos, this original musical reflects on a life in the theater and the human journey both on stage and off. Join Prospect for a concert evening from two of the company’s founding artists, sharing their newest work-in-process musical.

Monday, March 16, 7:00pm — New Musicals from Jaime Lozano – In Concert

Composed and performed by Jaime Lozano, with additional special guest artists to be announced.

Considered by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway, Mexican-born, award-winning, multi-hyphenate musical theater artist and storyteller Jaime Lozano arrives at Prospect's IGNITE Festival with a special concert featuring some of his anticipated new musicals. The concert will include songs from new works-in-process such as Roja, Frida, Desaparecidas, Present Perfect, and others.

Thursday, March 19, 7:00pm — The Jordan & Avery Show – In Concert

A smart new pop musical that fuses viral-age swagger with intimate, open-vein honesty. Written by Jay Adana, directed by Billy Bustamante, hosted by Ally Bonino.

A dark comedy about friendship and attention economics, The Jordan & Avery Show asks what happens when you monetize pain before you process it. This IGNITE Festival concert features a stellar cast of up-and-coming college performers from BFA programs across New York City, revealing how different bodies and voices reshape the same story. Don’t miss this thrilling evening hosted by Broadway’s Ally Bonino (Suffs).

Produced by Vaibu Mohan

Monday, March 23, 7:00pm — SOUTH ASIAN SONGBOOK: Writing the Future of Musical Theatre

Directed by Devanand Janki, produced by Anuka Sethi.

This high-energy one-night concert celebrates bold new songs by South Asian composers and lyricists. Curated by Live & In Color, this vibrant evening features dynamic performers, a live band, and fresh musical storytelling that blends humor, culture, and heart. Join us for an unforgettable night spotlighting voices shaping the next generation of musical theatre. Featured South Asian musical theatre writers and casting to be announced.

Wednesday, March 25, 7:00pm — Nygel D. Robinson & Friends – In Concert

Songs written and performed by Nygel D. Robinson, with additional special guest artists to be announced.

Hot off a critically acclaimed run of Mexodus at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre — which will have an encore Off-Broadway run this spring at The Daryl Roth Theatre — Nygel D. Robinson presents a one-night-only concert with one of his favorite companies in the city: Prospect Musicals. Experience an electric and eclectic night of Robinson’s latest new music from a variety of projects — and maybe a tune or two from Mexodus.

Friday, March 27, 7:00pm — Sophie Blanchard’s High-Flyin’ Rock’n’Roll Extravaganza – In Concert

Words, music, and orchestration by Lizzie Hagstedt, directed by Céline Rosenthal.

Sophie Blanchard’s High-Flyin’ Rock’n’Roll Extravaganza soars through the dazzling life (and fiery end) of the world’s first professional female aeronaut, Sophie Blanchard. Heard of her? Probably not. Why is that? Part riotous rock concert, part PowerPoint presentation, this electrifying new musical is about embracing your inner weirdo, loving what you love and how you love, and quieting the voice that dares to tell you you’re not enough — and balloons. Lots of balloons.

Sunday, March 29, 3:00pm & Monday, March 30, 7:00pm — Proud Marys - In Concert

A genre-bending new pop musical. Book, story, and lyrics by Jennifer Paz; music and lyrics by Anthony Fedorov; direction and dramaturgy by Fran de Leon.

Presented in partnership with National Asian Artists Project as part of NAAP’s Discover Series and in association with community partner Broadway Barkada.

Three daughters shake up the strict traditions of their Filipino-American family when they all get knocked up out of wedlock at the same time. With humor and heart, Proud Marys tackles nuanced conversations about women's physical and mental health through the lens of a devoutly Catholic Fil-Am family, breaking open the myth of the model minority one pop song at a time.