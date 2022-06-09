Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Announces Extension Off-Broadway

Alex Edelman's critically acclaimed comedy show Just For Us has extended its limited engagement at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street, NYC), producer Mike Birbiglia announced today ahead of its return to New York City on Monday, June 13, 2022. Originally scheduled to run through July 23, the hit comedy, which has been nominated for every major Off-Broadway Award this season, will now play through August 26, 2022 due to popular demand.

Tickets for Just For Us are now on sale. The show will take a brief hiatus from August 1-7, while Edelman performs Just For Us as part of the 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival season in Williamstown, MA.

"I love Alex's show. I love the Greenwich House. And I love that people are still finding this beautiful hilarious show," Birbiglia said. "Glad to be a small part of some big great news."

"It's been so wonderful to be embraced by the theater community, and the fact that people continue to come see the show blows my tiny little mind," Edelman said. "The Greenwich House Theater is so gorgeous and I can't wait to settle in and make it my own by introducing one (1) houseplant to the dressing room."

Just For Us is presented by Birbiglia and directed by Adam Brace. Edelman's third solo show, Just For Us takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from his life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Just For Us premiered in 2018 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering a Barry Award nomination for best show. Since then, the show has played award-winning runs at London's Soho Theater and at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned the Herald Angel Award and superlative praise that made it the Fringe's best reviewed comedy show in more than a decade. The show had its Off-Broadway premiere in December 2021 at The Cherry Lane Theatre, where it caused a sensation before moving to the SoHo Playhouse for a sold-out encore engagement March 14 - April 30, 2022. Off Broadway, Edelman has been nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for Just For Us from the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Off Broadway Alliance Awards. The Greenwich House Theater run marks the show's third NYC production.

Just For Us runs 85 minutes with no intermission, and the schedule is as follows: Mondays - Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 7 pm. Rush tickets will be available day-of for each performance, exclusively through TodayTix.

Photo credit: Monique Carboni