Adriane Lenox to Host Talkback for Royal Family Productions' SEE HER

Royal Family Productions has announced a special talkback with the creative team of See Her, moderated by Tony Award winner Adriane Lenox. See Her by Iman Schuk (This Open Earth) premiered last month as part of Royal Family's second annual Female+ Forward Festival. This talkback, with bonus encore viewing of the piece, is designed to celebrate the creative team of See Her, and to allow audiences to ask in-depth questions about the piece and process.

See Her features principal dancer Gabrielle Spauve, along with Spoken Word Artist Kenita Miller. The creative team includes director/choreographer Lorna Ventura, writer Iman Shuck, music by Kenita Miller and Justin Hicks, cinematography by Angelo Vasta, with editing by Jay Stern. Kei Tsuruharatani is the Associate Choreographer/Production Assistant.

Kenita Miller-Hicks is a Drama Desk Award-winning actor and vocalist who has performed in such notable Broadway productions as The Color Purple , Xanadu , Tony Award-winning, Grammy-nominated Once on This Island , and Come From Away . Her regional work includes an AUDELCO Award-winning portrayal of Zora Neale Hurston in Urban Stages' Langston in Harlem and many others. She is also a member of the band The Hawtplates with her husband Justin Hicks and her Sister In law Jade Hicks. Kenita was born and raised in Rochester, NY, and currently lives and works in The Bronx, NY.

Gabrielle Sprauve was born in Queens, NY and raised in Savannah,GA. She trained at Savannah Arts Academy, the Ailey School, the Martha Graham School, and Marymount Manhattan College, graduating in 2017. She has performed works by Larry Keigwin, Alexandra Damiani, Norbert De La Cruz, Paul Taylor, Darrell Grand Moultrie, Adam Barruch, and Jo Strømgren. Gabrielle is a current member of Ballet Hispanico, joining in 2017, where she has had the pleasure of working with choreographers such as Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Michelle Manzanales, Bennyroyce Royon, Eduardo Vilaro, Andrea Miller, Edwaard Liang, and Gustavo Ramirez Sansano. In addition to her work with Ballet Hispanico, Gabrielle has had the pleasure of freelancing with Traverse City Dance Project to create an original dance film as part of their No Distance Dance Festival 2020 and is a cast member of PARA.MAR Dance Theater.

Iman Schuk is an actress, model and playwright who has appeared in multiple stage and film productions and whose written works have been produced and performed in New York, Atlanta, and Chicago. A student of the human experience, Iman uses her writing to highlight the compelling richness and complexity of everyday people living their everyday lives. She dedicates this work to the honor of her father Sam Smith, who told her to have the courage to follow her own pen wherever it should take her.

Lorna Ventura (Director/Choreographer) Lorna's exceptional career includes work on the Original Broadway productions of shows such as Wicked, Grease, All Shook Up, Harlem Song, and Nice Work If You Can Get It- as an Original Cast Member or Associate Choreographer - alongside acclaimed talent like Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, Kristin Chenoweth, Rosie O'Donnell, and Joel Grey.

Her collaborations and relationships with elite directors such as George C. Wolfe ( Harlem Song ), Joe Mantello ( Wicked ), Charles Randolph Wright ( Guys & Dolls , Me & Mrs Jones ), Jerry Mitchell ( Grease ) and Kathleen Marshall ( Nice Work if you Can Get It ) have allowed her to hone her craft and transition with grace into the Director/Choreographer's seat.

Lorna's unique talents have been recognized many times over by some of the most sought after industry showcases for emerging Broadway Choreographers, including BC Beats (2013), Dance Break (2011), and the NY Musical Theater Festival (2010-11 Honorable Mention, Outstanding Achievement in Choreography, Frog Kiss the Musical). Her original work has been showcased at the Ailey CitiGroup Legros Cultural Arts Showcase, and most recently she was chosen for an Artist's Residency with Frantic Assembly in London, where she premiered new work. She has worked directly with celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Meg Ryan, Michael Douglas, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chance Crawford, Sophia Anna Robb, and many others. Her passion for the development of new works has taken form in recent productions such at Roundabout Theater, The Amen Corner (Development Series, Assistant Director to Billy Porter); Stage 42, Trip of Love (Assistant Choreographer); and Gypsy of the Year, 2018 (Choreographer, Opening Number), The Mercury Theater, The Bardy Bunch (Choreographer/Producer), Olmstead Theater, Hopper (with Anton Dudley and Jonathan Brooke); as well as serving as Resident Choreographer and Creative Director on Women on Fire; Stories from the Frontlines and Women on Fire; Scorching the Dividing Lines (Chris Henry), Anne of Green Gables; Part 1 and Part 2 (Chris Henry), and Brass Heart and You, Me, I, We (Jessica Wu) at Royal Family Productions.

DETAILS:

See Her

Written by Iman Schuk

Curated, Choreographed, and Directed by Lorna Ventura

Featuring Gabrielle Sprauve

With

Spoken Word Artist Kenita Miller

Live-streaming on

Sunday, February 28th at 2pm

Beginning with Q & A with creative team and moderator Adriane Lenox

Ticket prices for the event $10, $100, and $250 please visit, www.royalfamilyproductions.org

to get a direct link to the event.

Running time is 60 Minutes

Photo features Kenita Miller and Gabrielle Sprauve

For more information about Royal Family Productions please visit

www.royalfamilyproductions.org