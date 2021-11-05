Acclaimed Drama ONASSIS Will Open Off-Broadway in February 2022

The name that used to strike fear and envy in many, that of shipping magnet, Aristotle Onassis, will now be coming as an Off-Broadway production. Onassis. The one-man show, written and starring renowned British actor, Anthony Skordi, is slated to open at NYC's American Theatre of Actors in mid- February 2022.

The curtain will open on a string of performances early winter 2022 in Athens, Greece prior to making the journey across the ocean to New York City. Onassis presents American theater goers with the chance to listen in on Aristotle Onassis's inner thoughts as he muses across all aspects of his life, from his poor childhood, acquired wealth and fame, in addition to those famous love affairs and marriages.

Onassis is directed by actor/director Dikran Tulaine with sound and lighting by George Nicholas. Assistant Director George Zouvelos and Alexandros Ammohostianos as production manager round out the senior crew.

British thespian, Anthony Skordi, represented by Susan Zachary, thoroughly embraces the role of Aristotle Onassis. Throughout the performance, Skordi completely embodies the Greek force that was Aristotle Onassis. Anthony Skordi is currently filming The Offer in the role of Carlo Gambino for Paramount TV Studios.