ASI WIND'S INNER CIRCLE to Close Off-Broadway in January

When it closes, it will have played 6 previews and 438 performances.

Sep. 28, 2023

Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, currently running Off-Broadway, Will Close on January 14, 2024.
 
The show opened at the Judson Theatre (243 Thompson Street) on September 18, 2022, and was extended five times due to critical acclaim and popular demand. When it closes, it will have played 6 previews and 438 performances.
 
Asi Wind’s Inner Circle has transformed The Judson Theatre into a unique space.
 
“We are incredibly proud to have presented Asi Wind in his extraordinary off-Broadway run which has been a testament to his remarkable talent and power as a performer,” said producers Arny Granat, Kevin McCollum and Michael Cohl.
 
Enter Asi Wind’s Inner Circle —the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced. The moment they enter the theatre space, they become a part of the show. The unique setting intensifies the performance and creates a logic-defying experience that goes beyond magic. Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. It is exhilarating, mysterious and hilarious. Join Asi Wind’s unforgettable Inner Circle before it’s too late.
 
The show’s creative team is John Lovick (Director), Adam Blumenthal (Production Designer) and ARCANA (Design Build). Jonathan Zencheck is Production Manager. Along with David Blaine, the show is produced by Arny Granat, Michael Cohl, Kevin McCollum, and Winston C. Simone. KGM Theatrical is the General Manager. Marketing and Promotions is Leanne Schanzer Promotions (LSP), and Advertising is Situation Interactive.
 

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 
 


RUNNING TIME: The show is 70 minutes in length.
 
AGE MINIMUM: This show is recommended for children over the age of 10. 
 
TICKETS and PLAYING SCHEDULE: Please visit Click Here or call the box office on
929.502.5652.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




