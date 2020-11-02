Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANDTheatre Company Presents SHARE THE LOVE

Link to show will be sent in advance of the benefit.

Nov. 2, 2020  

Share the Love with ANDTheatre Company! Join ANDTheatre in celebrating our 36th season with a VIRTUAL benefit show. All proceeds from the show go to AND's continuing classes, ongoing development of new and exciting work, as well as deeply needed artist salaries. Yes, it's online and with improv, music, magic and sketch!

Featuring Dan Castellaneta of the Simpsons and many more!

Get Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/share-the-love-and-benefit-2020-tickets-125887164899

"Doors" open at 6:45pm for the 7pm show. Link to show will be sent in advance of the benefit.


