ANDTheatre Company Presents SHARE THE LOVE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Link to show will be sent in advance of the benefit.

Share the Love with ANDTheatre Company! Join ANDTheatre in celebrating our 36th season with a VIRTUAL benefit show. All proceeds from the show go to AND's continuing classes, ongoing development of new and exciting work, as well as deeply needed artist salaries. Yes, it's online and with improv, music, magic and sketch!

Featuring Dan Castellaneta of the Simpsons and many more!

Get Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/share-the-love-and-benefit-2020-tickets-125887164899

"Doors" open at 6:45pm for the 7pm show. Link to show will be sent in advance of the benefit.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You