AND THEN WE WERE NO MORE to be Begin Performances at LaMaMa Tomorrow

And Then We Were No More, a new play written by Tim Blake Nelson will play La MaMa beginning September 19, directed by Mark Wing-Davey.

In the not-too-distant future a lawyer is forced to represent a prisoner deemed ‘beyond rehabilitation’ and destined to perish in a newly developed machine designed to execute ‘without pain.’ The attorney must strive for justice in a system devoid of mercy.

The cast of And Then We Were No More features Elizabeth Marvel, Scott Shepherd, Jennifer Mogbock, Henry Stram, Elizabeth Yeoman, William Appiah, E.J. An, Kasey Connolly, and Craig Wesley Divino.

And Then We Were No More features scenic design by David Meyer, lighting design by Reza Behjat, costume design by Marina Draghici, and sound design by Henry Nelson and Will Curry.

“I am honored to present my play with Carol Ostrow at La MaMa, a New York institution I have long admired for its willingness to stage challenging, boundary-pushing new works for the American theater," said playwright Tim Blake Nelson. “My favorite plays and productions provoke, in a smart but visceral way, tough conversations about the world in which we live. My hope is that New York audiences will find some of that in what we’re up to with this piece."

"When I read Tim's urgent and remarkable new play, I knew I wanted to bring this story to the stage, and La MaMa is the perfect partner and venue to do so,” said producer Carol Ostrow. “And Then We Were No More invites audiences to grapple with thorny questions we are often too afraid to ask. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Tim and the entire creative team on this prescient, thought-provoking work.”