A.M.T. Theater Finds New Tenants with Tom and Michael D'Angora

Dec. 14, 2022  

On the heels of the renovations at the AMT Theater, producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora will be calling the space "home" in 2023. The duo is behind several long running off-Broadway hits including NEWSical the Musical, Naked Boys Singing, and A Musical About Star Wars and most recently served as co-producers on the Broadway-bound Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony. With programming still being finalized, 2023 will find various new works and old chestnuts being brought to life, unique collaborations, and give audiences a chance to rediscover this long-standing Off-Broadway theater.

During the pandemic shutdown of Broadway, producer Al Tapper used the time to renovate the space previously owned by Ken Davenport to turn it into an lovely 99 seat theater with state of the art lighting and sound, beautiful dressing room, comfortable chairs and elegant black curtains. In 2022 the venue reopened as the A.M.T. Theater when it presented An Unbalanced Mind, Our Man in Santiago, and Love Quirks. In April of 2023 AMT plans to produce the full length musical, On The Right Track.

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are no strangers to Off-Broadway, having won the Off-Broadway Alliance Award in 2011 for NEWSical The Musical and most recently received a special "Friends of Off-Broadway" from the Off-Broadway Alliance for their philanthropic work during the pandemic. During the shutdown the couple produced (along with Tim Guinee) several high profile benefits, raising over 1.5 million dollars, to save various performance venues and companies including The Laurie Beechman Theater/West Bank Café, Birdland Jazz Club, the York Theatre Co, The LABrynth Theater, and more. Most recently, they opened NEWSical The Musical and A Musical About Star Wars in Las Vegas at the V Theater at Planet Hollywood.

For more information about the venue please contact Info@TomDangora.com.


