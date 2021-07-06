AMPLIFY 2021, Honoring Hal Luftig, to be Presented by Houses on the Moon Theater Company

Houses on the Moon Theater Company/HOTM will hold their 20th anniversary gala, "Amplify 2021" on Monday evening, November 8, 2021 at The Loreto Theatre at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street, NYC). The evening will honor a champion of unheard voices: 4-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Hal Luftig. The evening will also include the presentation of the Mauricio Leyton Award, granted annually to an individual or organization that champions the unheard voice through community service. "Amplify 2021" will also include featured performances, special guests, and previews of Houses on the Moon Theater Company's upcoming projects.

Hal Luftig, winner of four Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards, has worked on and off Broadway for the past 35 years. Broadway includes: Plaza Suite; American Utopia; Kinky Boots; Children of a Lesser God; Legally Blonde; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Annie Get Your Gun; The Diary of Anne Frank; and Angels in America. Off Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish; Scotland, PA (Roundabout). He is currently developing new musicals My Very Own British Invasion and Becoming Nancy, both directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

The Leyton Award is granted annually to an individual or organization that champions the unheard voice through community service. Mauricio Leyton was a Chilean born, talented actor and a beloved, committed member of Houses on the Moon. He was a natural leader and activist, dedicated to helping both individuals and communities grow and come together. He tragically passed away December 1, 2013 of an aortic aneurysm. Following his unexpected death, Houses on the Moon Theater Company created this award and grant to honor his memory.

The grant is funded by a percentage of the proceeds from the Houses on the Moon Theater Company's annual Amplify Benefit and by private donors.

Past Recipients include G.H.A.R. (Gay Housing Assistance Resource); Prison Families Anonymous; New Sanctuary Coalition; Save Our Streets: Bronx; Elaine Lane, Founder of David's Shoes; Susan Goodwillie, Founder of The Creative Solution Symposium at SPACE on Ryder Farm; Libertas Center for Human Rights at Elmhurst Hospital; Judy Sennesh, Board member of PFLAG NYC and Founder of TransFamilies Project; and Lenni Benson, Founder and Executive Director of The Safe Passage Project.

The Houses on the Moon Advisory Board is Warren Adams, Jamie deRoy, Dina Janis, Hal Luftig, Nelle Nugent, Lisa Rothe, David Rothenberg, Drew Tagliabue, and Cheryl Weisenfeld.

Sponsorships, from $1,000 - $10,000, are available now by contacting Kevin Connor at amplify@housesonthemoon.org. Single tickets, ranging from $150-$275, will be available beginning in September for purchase by visiting www.housesonthemoon.org or by calling (866) 811-4111.

Visit www.housesonthemoon.org.