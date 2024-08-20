A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Merchant's House Museum to Return for the 12th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant’s House Museum will celebrate 12 years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE. Surrounded by 19th century holiday decorations, flickering candles, and richly appointed period furnishings, audiences will be transported back 150 years in this captivating 70 minute performance created from Dickens’ own script. Performances run November 26 through December 29.



It's December 1867 and Charles Dickens has arrived in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Be transfixed as Mr. Dickens, portrayed by actor John Kevin Jones, tells his timeless Christmas tale in the elegant intact Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum.



“A Holiday Reception with Mr. Dickens” returns at SELECT PERFORMANCES ONLY - December 6-26. Attend a special performance by Mr. Dickens (John Kevin Jones) of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and raise a cup of “Smoking Bishop” (mulled wine) or chilled cider to toast the holiday season! The 19th century family room, kitchen, and garden (weather permitting) of the Merchant’s House Museum will be open to guests during the reception. If offered on your selected performance, look for the “Reception & Performance” ticketing option. Strictly limited to 20 guests. $35.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant’s House Museum. Performances take place in the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum, New York City’s only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

Not recommended for children under 12.

To be announced in November 2024: Our virtual offering of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE will be available by pay-per-view again this holiday season.

TICKET, PERFORMANCE & RECEPTION INFORMATION

Tickets are available at www.summonersensemble.org and www.merchantshouse.org.

Regular 70-minute performances: $50 - $130. Seating is strictly limited.

Doors to the Merchant’s House open 30 minutes prior to performance.

For Group Sales of 10 or more, email Summoners Ensemble Theatre: summonersensemble@gmail.com



“A Holiday Reception with Mr. Dickens” $35.

Offered at select performances December 6-26.

All reception begins 1 hour prior to your scheduled performance time.

Comments