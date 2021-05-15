92Y Online Announces Upcoming Lineup of Virtual Events

92Y has announced its upcoming lineup of virtual events.

SHOWTIME'S BLACK MONDAY

Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer, and Casey Wilson in Conversation With Bridger Winegar, Writer on Black Monday and Host Of The Podcast, I Said No Gifts!

Tue, May 18, 8 pm ET, Free

Join the stars of SHOWTIME'S Black Monday - Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer, and Casey Wilson - for a conversation about the new season of their hit show, moderated by series writer, Bridger Winegar, host of the podcast, I Said No Gifts! a darkly funny look at the fallout after the stock market crash of October 19, 1987 - commonly known as "Black Monday." The stylish and whip-smart comedy series is anchored by this charismatic cast. Hear them discuss the making of the third season, the parallels between Wall Street from the late 1980s and today, stories from behind the scenes, and more. Black Monday premieres Sunday, May 23 at 10 pm ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

FOX'S PRODIGAL SON

Michael Sheen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tom Payne and Executive Producers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver in Conversation with TheWrap's Jenny Maas

Wed, May 19, 6 pm, FREE

Join the stars, guest star and creative team of Fox's Prodigal Son, as award-winning actors Michael Sheen, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Tom Payne and creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver join TheWrap's Jenny Maas for a conversation about the acclaimed thriller series as it concludes its second season. The brilliant Michael Sheen stars as a notorious serial killer, whose son (played by The Walking Dead's Tom Payne) uses his intimate understanding of the murderous mind to help the NYPD solve cases. Joining the cast this season is Academy Award and Tony Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones as the resident MD at the psychiatric hospital where Sheen's character is contained. They talk about the shocking season two finale, and how they manage to weave dark comedy into utterly gruesome storylines, and they explore the bonds of family - even amidst the lurid. Watch the finale of Prodigal Son on Tuesday, May 18 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. Or catch up on FOX Now or Hulu ahead of the exclusive conversation.

A LIGHT IN THE DARK: A HISTORY OF MOVIE DIRECTORS

David Thomson in Conversation with Bill Goldstein

Wed, May 19, 7 pm ET, $10*

Join writer and film critic David Thomson, author of The Biographical Dictionary of Film, for a conversation about his new book, A Light in the Dark: A History of Movie Directors, with NBC's Bill Goldstein. Brilliant, witty, and richly observed, Thomson's new book examines the lives and work of some of cinema's most innovative and distinctive directors - including Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard, Jane Campion, Spike Lee, and Quentin Tarantino. Hear him discuss the role of the director in modern film, the genesis of his writing project, his candid takes on the big winners (and surprises) at this year's Academy Awards ceremonies, and much more.

Cabaret Conversations with Michael Kirk Lane

John McDaniel

Mon, May 24, 6 pm, $25*

Join the Conversation with Grammy and Emmy Award winning Music Director, Composer, Director, Arranger, Orchestrator & Producer and Artistic Director at the Tony Award winning O'Neill Theater Center, John McDaniel. Recently, McDaniel produced and directed a virtual concert of Sticks & Stones, for which he is also the composer, starring Audra McDonald & Javier Muñoz. He is also one of the camp directors of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp. John has collaborated with Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Joel Grey, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley and Bette Midler.

AUDIBLE ORIGINAL: THE RESERVOIR

David Duchovny IN CONVERSATION WITH Pedro Pascal

Thu, May 27, 7 pm, $10*

Join award-winning actor, writer, and New York Times bestselling author David Duchovny for a conversation with The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal about Duchovny's new Audible Original, The Reservoir. Set in Manhattan in the early days of the pandemic, The Reservoir is a brilliantly conceived, darkly funny caper of conspiracy and madness that probes the nature of "virality" in our age. Watch Duchovny and Pascal discuss its conception, the nature of audio storytelling for screen actors, stories from the recording of The Reservoir, Duchovny's fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, plus much more.

THE WAY FORWARD: THEATER'S EVOLUTION IN MOMENTS OF CHANGE - PART III: FUTURE - WHERE DO WE GO NOW?

Director Saheem Ali, Playwright Suzan Lori-Parks, Director Mei Ann Teo, Director/Playwright/Activist Stevie Walker-Webb, Moderated by Stellene Volandes, EIC, Town & Country/Editorial Dir Elle Décor

Fri, May 28, FREE

The future belongs to artists. WHERE DO WE GO NOW? presents an unbridled forum for a group of innovative and incisive artists, playwrights, organizational partners, and visionaries to gather and explore what comes next. Participants include Public Theater Resident Director/Associate Artistic Director Saheem Ali (Merry Wives; Romeo y Julieta; Shipwreck; Fires in the Mirror); celebrated playwright Suzan Lori-Parks (Topdog/Underdog; 365 Days/365 Plays; The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess; Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3); White Noise); brilliant theater and film director/devisor/dramaturg Mei Ann Teo (Dim Sum Warriors; The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin; Building a Character); and innovative director/playwright/activist Stevie Walker-Webb ( Ain't No Mo'; One in Two; Whipping Man). As we return to a reality where wide-scale live performance is once again possible, what do the artists - the drivers, doers, and dreamers of the form - want the world to look like? Join us to discuss theater's next act.

SHE MEMES WELL

QUINTA BRUNSON IN CONVERSATION WITH Larry Wilmore

Tue, June 15, 7 pm ET, $10*

Join comedian and actor Quinta Brunson for a conversation with Larry Wilmore about her debut essay collection, She Memes Well. Before her current role in the cast of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, Brunson was among the first comedians to create viral videos on Instagram. In She Memes Well, she tells the story of her early career - and how she found her voice on the internet. Hear her and Wilmore discuss how comedy and social media have changed in the last decade, how she stayed true to her comedic roots, and much more.



