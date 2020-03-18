92Y Has Announced Live Stream Concerts Through March

92Y has released the following statement regarding upcoming live stream concerts:

Following the hearty response to pianist Garrick Ohlsson's online recital on Saturday night - enjoyed by more than 72K viewers in 120+ countries around the world - 92Y has announced additional live streamed concerts through the end of March. Each will be broadcast from 92Y's empty Kaufmann Concert Hall.

As previously noted, on Wednesday, March 18 (7:30 pm EDT), 92Y will live stream mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron with pianist Myra Huang in Mahler's Rückert-Lieder and Kindertotenlieder, along with Beethoven's An die ferne Geliebte. The recital will stream at https://www.92y.org/archives/fleur-barron-mezzo-soprano.

On Thursday, March 26 (7:30 pm EDT) pianist Jonathan Biss will play Beethoven's last three piano sonatas in a free, live streamed concert available at https://www.92y.org/archives/jonathan-biss-piano.

And on Sunday, March 29 (3 pm EDT) pianist Anthony de Mare will perform selections from his acclaimed Liaisons2020 project, commissioning dozens of leading composers to write piano pieces based on songs by Stephen Sondheim: https://www.92y.org/archives/anthony-de-mare-piano.

In addition, Sergio + Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion's Archetypes program on Saturday, March 28, originally taking place at 92Y, will now be live streamed that evening from TCP's home studio in Chicago. Stay tuned for the link and further info.

H O W...Y O U...C A N...H E L P

Wondering how to aid musicians whose gigs have been cancelled? Equal Sound's Corona Relief Fund is providing a frictionless way for such musicians to apply for help, and for the rest of us to donate. Created by Nick Norton of Equal Sound, a 501(c)3 organization based in Los Angeles, the Corona Relief Fund provides musicians with a simple online application form.

If approved, they will receive up to $500 per cancelled performance. Within a few days, CRF has raised some $15K and received more than $500K in requests for aid. Mika Godbole of Mobius Percussion, who initially set up a similar fund through GoFundMe, has now joined Equal Sound as the Fund Manager. The need is great, so please help spread the word about this worthy venture. Watch this space for further updates, and in the meantime, be safe and stay well!





