59E59 Announces Upcoming Summer Season

59E59 Theaters announces the lineup of shows for the 2019 Summer Season at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). Ticket prices range from $15 - $70 ($12 - $49 for 59E59 Members). Tickets for the summer season go on sale to 59E59 Members on Tuesday, May 21 at Noon, and to the general public on Wednesday, May 29 at Noon. To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.



The 2019 summer season launches in July with EAST TO EDINBURGH, NYC's showcase of American shows before they head to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland. Next, comedy icon Rita Rudner spends the summer with 59E59 starring in TWO'S A CROWD, a frothy musical comedy that's a perfect warm weather confection. Rounding out July and August, audience favorite SUMMER SHORTS returns with a new line up of six one-act plays.



The futuristic play TECH SUPPORT brings us into September with a time travel adventure. ONLY YESTERDAY, an intimate and imagined look at the bond between John Lennon and Paul McCartney, hurtles audiences into the swinging 60s. Rounding out the month, Michael Tucker's FERN HILL, starring Jill Eikenberry, is about a group of friends whose relationship unravels from a marital betrayal.



The summer season wraps up in October with ROUND TABLE, where the worlds of romance novels and LARPing hilariously collide, and with Sean Daniels' THE WHITE CHIP, a memoir play that details Daniels' unusual path to sobriety.



For a sneak peek at 59E59's Fall season, Prospect Theater Company returns in November with the US premiere of the new musical EINSTEIN'S DREAMS, adapted from Alan Lightman's novel of the same name.

2019 Summer Lineup

July 9 - July 28

EAST TO EDINBURGH

Schedule: Varies

Tickets: $15 ($12 for 59E59 Members)



Summer officially kicks off at 59E59 Theaters with the annual EAST TO EDINBURGH, featuring plays from US companies that are premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world. Show details coming soon.





July 13 - August 25

TWO'S A CROWD book by Rita Rudner and Martin Bergman, music and lyrics by Jason Feddy, directed by Martin Bergman

Produced by Impro Theatre in association with Ritmar Productions, Inc.

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members).



They say opposites attract. They haven't met Tom and Wendy. Forced together by a computer error, freewheeling Tom and uptight Wendy do their best to ruin each other's vacations. But the bright lights of Vegas might just convince them to take a chance on the happiness they both gave up on long ago.



Ground-breaking comedy icon Rita Rudner returns to the NY stage to star in this lighthearted musical comedy that is a perfect summer confection.





July 19 - August 31

SUMMER SHORTS

Produced by Throughline Artists

Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)



The "shamelessly clever and deeply satisfying" (New York Times) festival of short plays returns for a thirteenth consecutive season! Featuring two separate series (A & B) of three plays each, running in rotating repertory, SUMMER SHORTS offers a diverse range of voices, styles, and subject matter. Details will be announced soon.



August 29 - September 21

TECH SUPPORT written and directed by Debra Whitfield

Produced by Chatillion Stage Company

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)



The year is 2020 and life is too complicated for antique book seller and technophobe Pamela Stark. Pam's world is soon turned upside down when, instead of providing assistance with her printer, the tech support guy, "Chip," offers her choices for different centuries. In each era, this reluctant time-traveler saves lives before she is hurled from decade to decade. Pam's journey finally ends with one last rescue--her own.



September 7 - September 29

ONLY YESTERDAY by Bob Stevens, directed by Carol Dunne

With Tommy Crawford as Paul McCartney and Christopher Sears as John Lennon joined by Christopher Flockton and Olivia Swayze

Produced by Northern Stage

Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)



Paul McCartney and John Lennon together again for one night only. This intimate play by Bob Stevens (The Wonder Years, Murphy Brown, Malcolm In The Middle) brings to life a little-known night when John and Paul were becoming the most famous young men on earth.



After months of performing for arenas of fans, John and Paul find themselves stranded in a cheap motel room in Key West. They do what many young men do when they're bored-get drunk and have some laughs. But as their talk turns serious, they bond over the revelation of childhood events and find inspiration for the music that changed our lives.



September 10 - October 20

FERN HILL by Michael Tucker, directed by Nadia Tass

With Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Todd Gowan, Jodi Long, Ellen Parker, and David Rasche

Produced by Mary J. Davis and MBL Productions

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members)



Three couples in their golden years, thick as thieves, are gathered at Sunny and Jer's farmhouse to celebrate milestone birthdays that span three decades. The foundation of their long friendship is honesty and support-as well as a commitment to the enjoyment of food, wine, and laughter. They're so close that Sunny suggests that they all move in together-to live and work and assist one another as they grow older. Their companionship is put to the test, however, when a marital betrayal is discovered. The bonds of loyalty and truth are explored in this mature comedy.



September 27 - October 20

ROUND TABLE by Liba Vaynberg, directed by Geordie Broadwater

With Craig Divino, Karl Gregory, Liba Vaynberg, and two actors TBA

Produced by Fault Line Theatre and Anna & Kitty, Inc.

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)



Zach is a medieval scholar and devotee of LARP (Live Action Role Playing); Laura ghostwrites romance novels. They meet at the crossroads of the competing realities they create and live in. ROUND TABLE is a comedy about pretending to be what you already are.



October 4 - October 26

THE WHITE CHIP by Sean Daniels, directed by Sheryl Kaller

Produced by Arizona Theatre Company and Tom Kirdahy Productions

Tickets: Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)



A dry comedy about drying out. Steven is on top of the world: he's married, has good friends, and is steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country. He also happens to be an alcoholic spinning out of control. Follow his life from first sip to first love, critical hit to critical care, all the way to rock bottom, where he carves an unusual path to sobriety. THE WHITE CHIP is a wry and wild theatrical journey to recovery.



Sneak Peek at Fall!



November 5 - December 15

EINSTEIN'S DREAMS book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum, directed by Cara Reichel

Based on the novel Einstein's Dreams by Alan Lightman

Produced by Prospect Theater Company

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members).



The year is 1905. A young and uncertain Albert Einstein dares to envision new worlds beyond the limits of classical physics. Drawn deeply into his dreams, he is guided by a mysterious woman whose elusive identity awakens his full genius.



Based on the bestselling novel by Alan Lightman, this elegant new musical bridges worlds imagined and real, and unlocks the passionate intellect of one of the 20th century's greatest thinkers.

Photo Credit: Rob Strong





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You