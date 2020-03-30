2020 Brits Off Broadway Season at 59E59 Theaters Has Been Canceled

Due to the impact of the novel virus, it is with a heavy heart that 59E59 Theaters announced that the 2020 Brits Off Broadway festival has been canceled. The 15th annual season of new British theater was scheduled to begin on April 14.



59E59 remains committed to these artists and are already in discussions with our UK colleagues about reprogramming most of the previously announced shows into our Brits season in 2021. Additionally, 59E59's Board of Directors has pledged to continue to pay 59E59's staff through the end of June.



On a cheerier note, audiences can view two productions from this season's lineup from the comfort and safety of home.



Breach's production of It's True, It's True, It's True, about the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, will stream on YouTube for free for 30 days, beginning on Tuesday, March 31.



Original Theatre Company has just launched their new streaming website, ORIGINAL THEATRE ONLINE. Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art is available for a minimum fee of $3.00.



The 59E59 Theaters Box Office will be in touch with ticket holders directly. In lieu of a refund, 59E59 encourages patrons who can afford it to donate the value of their tickets to 59E59 Theaters to help offset the financial losses they are incurring due to the pandemic.





