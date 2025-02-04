 2-for-1 Tickets Available For NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Tourism + Conventions has announced the start of 2-for-1 ticket sales for NYC Off-Broadway WeekSM. This season's program features 29 Off-Broadway performances, including 18 new participants.

The twice-yearly program runs from February 17 through March 9, 2025, with tickets available for purchase at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.

“We're excited to welcome 18 new productions to NYC Off-Broadway Week this winter, showcasing the City's most innovative theatrical productions at a value,” said Julie Coker, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions.

“For well over a decade, we've been proud to partner with The Off-Broadway League to generate over $5 million in revenue for the Off-Broadway community, and to provide both visitors and New Yorkers the opportunity to experience our city's remarkable creativity and talent.”

Participating shows include:

A Letter to Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First*

After Endgame*

Beauty and the Beast

Conversations with Mother*

Dakar 2000*

Drag: The Musical

Drunk Shakespeare

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Emilio's A Million Chameleons*

Friends! The Musical Parody

Garside's Career*

Gazillion Bubble Show

Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology*

Juliet: A Revenge Comedy*

Kowalski*

Liberation*

Los Soles Truncos*

Mindplay*

Music City*

Nuttin' but a Word*

Perfect Crime

Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing

Still*

The Jonathan Larson Project*

The Office! A Musical Parody

The Play That Goes Wrong

Titanique

Wine in the Wilderness*

Wounded*

*New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

“We are aisle proud to continue our partnership with NYC Tourism for this incredible biannual program,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League. “This year, we have 29 Off-Broadway productions participating. There's something for everyone, and there has never been a better time to experience the intimate setting and creativity of the Off-Broadway community.”

Participating Off-Broadway shows can be viewed at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek and sorted by filters including Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Performance, Play), Audience (Adults Only, Family–All Ages, Teens and Adults) and Neighborhood.

Since launching in 2009, there have been over 900 participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week. Over 135,000 tickets have been sold through the program.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.

