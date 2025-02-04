News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

 2-for-1 Tickets Available For NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2025

The twice-yearly program runs from February 17 through March 9, 2025.

By: Feb. 04, 2025
 2-for-1 Tickets Available For NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2025 Image
New York City Tourism + Conventions has announced the start of 2-for-1 ticket sales for NYC Off-Broadway WeekSM. This season's program features 29 Off-Broadway performances, including 18 new participants.

The twice-yearly program runs from February 17 through March 9, 2025, with tickets available for purchase at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.      

“We're excited to welcome 18 new productions to NYC Off-Broadway Week this winter, showcasing the City's most innovative theatrical productions at a value,” said Julie Coker, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions.

“For well over a decade, we've been proud to partner with The Off-Broadway League to generate over $5 million in revenue for the Off-Broadway community, and to provide both visitors and New Yorkers the opportunity to experience our city's remarkable creativity and talent.”

Participating shows include: 

  • A Letter to Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First* 
  • After Endgame* 
  • Beauty and the Beast 
  • Conversations with Mother* 
  • Dakar 2000* 
  • Drag: The Musical 
  • Drunk Shakespeare 
  • Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern 
  • Emilio's A Million Chameleons* 
  • Friends! The Musical Parody 
  • Garside's Career* 
  • Gazillion Bubble Show 
  • Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology* 
  • Juliet: A Revenge Comedy* 
  • Kowalski* 
  • Liberation* 
  • Los Soles Truncos* 
  • Mindplay* 
  • Music City* 
  • Nuttin' but a Word* 
  • Perfect Crime 
  • Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing 
  • Still* 
  • The Jonathan Larson Project* 
  • The Office! A Musical Parody 
  • The Play That Goes Wrong 
  • Titanique 
  • Wine in the Wilderness* 
  • Wounded*

*New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.  

“We are aisle proud to continue our partnership with NYC Tourism for this incredible biannual program,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League. “This year, we have 29 Off-Broadway productions participating. There's something for everyone, and there has never been a better time to experience the intimate setting and creativity of the Off-Broadway community.” 

Participating Off-Broadway shows can be viewed at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek and sorted by filters including Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Performance, Play), Audience (Adults Only, Family–All Ages, Teens and Adults) and Neighborhood.    

Since launching in 2009, there have been over 900 participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week. Over 135,000 tickets have been sold through the program.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.    





