The Billie Holiday Theatre Opens 2026 Season with TWELVE ANGRY BLACK WOMEN

The Billie Holiday Theatre will present a staged reading of TWELVE ANGRY BLACK WOMEN, an unflinching, experimental, and richly speculative theatrical work from award-winning playwright and storyteller Andrea Ambam. Taking place on the legendary Billie stage, the piece invites audiences into a world where satire, ritual, and reenactment converge to stress-test the fragility of American democracy and imagines a reality shaped by Black women voting not from a place of resilience, but with righteous rage. The reading will be presented on January 29, 2026, with an additional performance added on January 30, 2026 due to strong audience demand.

Offering a powerful re-imagining of Reginald Rose’s Twelve Angry Men through a Black feminist lens, TWELVE ANGRY BLACK WOMEN transforms the classic courtroom drama into a sharp interrogation of democracy, accountability, and collective truth-telling. In this iteration of the work, the fate of a peculiar and unprecedented case in American history rests in the hands of an all-Black, all-femme jury. A finalist for the Perelman Performing Arts Center 2025 Democracy Cycle commission, Ambam reframes the jury room against the backdrop of an America wrestling with democratic erosion and social unrest. The play poses an urgent, provocative question: What transformation would unfold if Black women - so often relied upon yet rarely centered - were empowered to deliver the nation’s verdict? The result is a searing theatrical experience that pushes the boundaries of contemporary performance.

The staged reading of TWELVE ANGRY BLACK WOMEN will be brought to life by a visionary creative team led by Obie Award-winning director and choreographer nicHi douglas, who seamlessly blends movement, ritual, and theatrical experimentation. Original music from Obie Award winner S T A R R Busby adds a sonic landscape that deepens the emotional stakes inside the jury room and amplifies the urgency of the narrative. Additionally, the work features an ensemble of celebrated actors across film, television, and Broadway. Set to portray members of the jury, the dynamic cast includes: Gail Bean (Snowfall, Table 17), Tina Fabrique ((pray), Reading Rainbow), Cassandra Freeman (Bel-Air; Love, Brooklyn), Alfie Fuller (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Deli Boys), Nile Assata Harris (The Savior, the Sick, & the Golden One), Kai Heath (Immediate Family, On Sugarland), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Chicago), Janelle McDermoth (The Fires, Caught Stealing), Adrianna Mitchell (Fat Ham, Crutch), N’yomi Allure Stewart (Prince F*ggot, Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Bisserat Tseggai (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Succession), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It; Love, Brooklyn).

“Alongside a brilliant creative team of Black femmes and dedicated partners, I’m honored to invite audiences to bear witness – and participate in – the multi-faceted, multi-dimensional, and unfiltered world of TWELVE ANGRY BLACK WOMEN,” said Ambam. “In America’s 250 years of existence, the jury is still out on ‘The American Experiment.’ Yet, it feels like decision day is creeping nearer and nearer. At a time when artists are being pressured and incentivized to self-censor and acquiesce, TWELVE ANGRY BLACK WOMEN is my refusal to obey in advance. My hope is that this theatrical experience emboldens us all to keep our imaginations ungovernable.”

“The Billie is proud to present TWELVE ANGRY BLACK WOMEN in partnership with Hi-ARTS and Level Forward – all of us aligned in our commitment to advancing groundbreaking and dynamic justice-centered storytelling. This work boldly explores the narratives shaping our democracy while uplifting the brilliance, clarity, and leadership of Black women,” said Shadawn Smith, Executive Director of The Billie. “With this work, Andrea has crafted a piece that is as sharp as it is imaginative, challenging us to reckon with truth and examine what justice looks like. At a time when the voices of Black women are too often overlooked, this reading is a powerful reminder that our stories are essential, our perspectives transformative, and that our artistry continues to move culture forward. Its intentional redefining of the American power structure is a must-see for these times.”

“Hi-ARTS is thrilled to be an ongoing support for the development of Andrea Ambam’s TWELVE ANGRY BLACK WOMEN,” said Aaron L. McKinney, Hi-ARTS Executive Director. “At a time when the state of American Democracy is under siege, this timely work bravely imagines a world where Black women are placed in the critical role of decision-maker. Ambam is the truthteller we need at this time, and we are proud to be a critical part of her artistic journey.”

“Arresting playwrighting with something for everyone to consider; how can we be better to one another, to the promise of America, to a social contract in need of repair. Nothing as timely and Andrea, our hometown favorite, has – of course - pointed her pen on the capricious and still alluring effervescence of these United States,” said Adrienne Becker, CEO, Level Forward.

Following the performance, there will be a post-show discussion with playwright Andrea Ambam, delving into the themes of the work.

Led by Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw, The African American Policy Forum (AAPF) joins as the evening’s community partner, spotlighting their work in defending democracy and fighting against censorship.