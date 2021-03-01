Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
X THE EXPERIENCE Extends its Run
The performance schedule is Friday at 8:30 pm and Saturday at 3:30 pm.
Alvarez Keko Salazar Productions and Poseidon Theatre Company's bold interactive online experience is releasing a new block of tickets to X the Experience. Now running through Saturday, May 22, X the Experience features the script writing debut of Strange Loop star Jason Veasey and is directed by Aaron Salazar (The Cooping Theory 1969). The performance schedule is Friday at 8:30 pm and Saturday at 3:30 pm. For tickets, which are $50 for the full interactive experience, are available by visiting bit.ly/XtheExperience. For more information, visit XtheExperience.com.Set in a not-too-distant utopian/dystopian future controlled by The WE, where individuals are forced to drop all cultural identities for the 'greater good.' You have been recruited as a trainee for The WE. As your first assignment, you have to determine if two members of the community remain "non-compliant." Guided by The WE communicating with you through WhatsApp, your actions determine if they will be allowed back into the collective or "disappeared." X the Experience is a groundbreaking interactive event, starring Broadway's Cheech Manohar (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Kim Exum (Broadway's Book of Mormon) with Gillian Saker (The River at The Royal Court Theatre) and Meaghan Sands (Metropolitan Opera), about racial assimilation where equity is turned on its head. The production team includes Tony Mayes (director of photography); Manuel Pelayo (composer); Giancarlo Bonfanti (composer ); Matt Katz (composer); Christopher Leo Daniels (co-editor); Aaron Salazar (editor); and Napoleon Douglas (associate producer).