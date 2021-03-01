X THE EXPERIENCE Extends its Run

Alvarez Keko Salazar Productions and Poseidon Theatre Company's bold interactive online experience is releasing a new block of tickets to X the Experience. Now running through Saturday, May 22, X the Experience features the script writing debut of Strange Loop star Jason Veasey and is directed by Aaron Salazar (The Cooping Theory 1969). The performance schedule is Friday at 8:30 pm and Saturday at 3:30 pm. For tickets, which are $50 for the full interactive experience, are available by visiting bit.ly/XtheExperience. For more information, visit XtheExperience.com.

Set in a not-too-distant utopian/dystopian future controlled by The WE, where individuals are forced to drop all cultural identities for the 'greater good.'

You have been recruited as a trainee for The WE. As your first assignment, you have to determine if two members of the community remain "non-compliant." Guided by The WE communicating with you through WhatsApp, your actions determine if they will be allowed back into the collective or "disappeared."