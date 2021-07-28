Norway's National Theatre Offers Shakespeare Tours

In the autumn of 2021, Norway's National Theater will present Hamlet, and therefore invite you to a unique tour where you can experience The National Theatre's lifelong relationship with Shakespeare.

During the tour, you will experience the National Theater as the audience rarely gets. As you wander around the theater, you will hear about how Shakespeare has influenced the art of theater and about the National Theater's relationship with the world's greatest playwright. Plus, you will take a closer look at Hamlet-inspired decoration!

Everyone is welcome on the tour. The National Theater is like William Shakespeare himself: old. There is therefore some limited access to lifts and other aids. If you have special needs, let the theater know in advance by e-mail: omvisning@nationaltheatret.no.

Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/hva-skjer/omvisninger/shakespeare-omvisning2/.