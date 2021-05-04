LISSIE: CATCHING A TIGER Will Be Performed at Norway Opera This Summer

Lissie: Catching a Tiger comes to the stage at the Norway Opera on June 26, rescheduled from its original date in 2020.

Lissie brings songs from "Catching a Tiger", as well as highlights from the rest of the catalog. Some of the many good friends she has made along the way also appear on stage this evening, in addition to "The Original Band" who traveled thousands of miles on the road with Lissie the first few years. Together, they promise the audience a great concert in Oslo's fine living room.

On February 10, 2010, NRK published an article with the headline Lydverket Love: Lissie . This was the first sign of life in Norway from an artist who was to make a solid footprint in this country in the coming years. The gripped lady from Rock Island Illinois, with Scandinavian ancestry, released her debut album "Catching a Tiger" the same year, to rave reviews.

Her first concert in this country was at the Slottsfjell Festival in Tønsberg, where the local newspaper clinked with a roll of the dice 6 and wrote:

" Strong American rock has seldom been so raw and real. It was to laugh, laugh and dance to. The advance praise was therefore, for once, in place and Lissie proved that it is not just on record (and YouTube) that she is gold. Sensitive and beautiful leaf gold. »

Lissie's debut album sold for gold in Norway the same autumn, and the super hit "When I'm Alone" went into perpetual rotation on Norwegian radio channels. Lissie sold out as many as four concerts in Oslo between September 2010 and March 2011 - in addition to selling all concerts in other Norwegian cities.

After her debut, Lissie has released three more critically acclaimed studio albums. Her Norwegian fans have pressed her to her chest, which has resulted in her returning annually to delight her large audience with concerts around the country. Still equally full houses, indicate that the mutual love between Lissie and her audience in this country has not faded over the years.

It will be a birthday, there will be reminiscing with good friends and there will be a flat folk rock pedal at the Opera on Saturday 26 June 2021!

To you who have bought a ticket: Tickets / seat placement are automatically transferred to 26 June 2021.

Learn more at https://operaen.no/forestillinger/lissie-catching-a-tiger2/.