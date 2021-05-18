FULL SPREAD Will Be Presented By National Theatret in August

GP Elin moves into his doctor's office. At the same time, the patients arrive. Like an endless stream of greed and distress - while Elin tries to deal with her own personal crisis. In the course of a day, the events of the last year are rolled up. How did she end up here? And why?

Nina Lykke's novel Full Spreading received great attention from both critics and readers, for her humorous and raw confrontation with the present. "One of Norwegian literature's most gifted satirists, with a razor-sharp eye for what is moving in time," wrote Aftenposten. At the same time, the novel created movement in the public debate. What do we actually use the GP for, and have the expectations of the GP become high?



It is director Tyra Tønnessen who will now take Nina Lykke's "doctor novel" to the theater stage. She is known for her ability to create deeply human performances, such as Reform 97 and Christmas dinner at the National Theater. Together with set designer Leiko Fuseya and with a strong acting team, led by Tone Mostraum in the role of Elin, she will create a performance that dives deep into Lykke's descriptions of the undercurrents - in us and in the world.



The novel Full Spread is a biting oblique look at the time we live in. When the novel becomes theater, it forms the foundation for a notion of our time and our human weaknesses and inclinations, our dreams and our darkness - merciless and dissecting.

Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/forestillinger/full-spredning/.