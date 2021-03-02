Den Norske Opera & Ballett Presents THE MUTE

Den Norske Opera & Ballett has announced its production of The Mute.

Janove Ottesen has composed and arranged his first symphonic work, Christian Eriksen is responsible for the script and the male lead. The music is performed by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra with Janove Ottesen on piano.

The Mute was unveiled to 7,000 spectators at seven sold-out performances in Stavanger Concert Hall in March 2019. In June of the same year, the Hedda Award for Performance of the Year and for Best Scenography / Costume Design.

The Mute will now be presented in June 2021, after being postponed due to the pandemic. Learn more at https://operaen.no/forestillinger/the-mute-konsert/.

In 2015, the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra invited Christian Eriksen and Janove Ottesen to a unique collaboration. They were challenged to record a symphonic silent performance. Friday 29 March 2019 was the premiere at The Mute in Stavanger Concert Hall. The show sold seven full houses and 7,000 spectators secured tickets.

Christian Eriksen is the screenwriter behind The Mute . He plays the male lead role and, together with Arne Nøst, is also the director of the project. Christian has for several years developed, written and performed in a number of theater performances, but this is his first performance without the use of words and with a full symphony orchestra. He is also a screenwriter and actor in the concept performances Children's Big Christmas Revue , Pizzicato with SSO and Smilemann with Vegar Hoel at Rogaland Theater. In 2016, he made his directorial debut on the main stage with the performance The Nerds , which he wrote to order from Rogaland Theater.

After 20 years as a comedian and actor, Christian Eriksen takes the step all alone on stage with his solo performance The One And Lonely , which premieres in March 2020.

Janove Ottesen is the composer behind The Mute . This is his first symphonic masterpiece and in genre quite far from his origins in the rock band Kaizers Orchestra, where he is a composer, lyricist and frontman. Janove has also written the music for the children's theater musical Det Tusende Hjertet and 50 great years with Frode Kommedal at Rogaland Teater by author Tore Renberg, as well as the theater musical Sonny based on music by Kaizers Orchestra. He is also the composer behind Hålogaland Theatre's version of Peter Pan , the film music for Here is Harold by Gunnar Vikene and the symphonic commissioned work Do You Love Me? to the opening of the Stavanger Concert Hall in 2012. Janove is currently working on the Spindelvevriff 2019 tour .