Den Norske Opera & Ballett Presents Orchestra Chamber Series: Shostakovich

Den Norske Opera & Ballett will present Orchestra Chamber Series: Shostakovich, featuring chamber music with percussion.

The concert takes place on October 3.

The percussion is In Focus when the musicians in the Opera Orchestra invite to the season's first concert in the chamber series. Who would have thought that Shostakovich's gigantic last symphony could be performed with piano trio and percussion? Soprano Vera Talerko also interprets his intense 7 romances, and in addition, the orchestra's percussionists excel in catchy street-inspired music from New York.

Program:

Shostakovich : 7 romances for piano trio and soprano Paul McCartney : Blackbird (arr. Jonas Bonde-Nielsen)

Break

Shostakovich : Symphony No. 15 for piano trio and percussion (approx. 45`)

Cast:

Benedikt Wiedmann, violin

Janus Maximilian Heinze, ncello

Ole Christian Haagenrud, piano

Torbjørn Ottersen, percussion

Jonas Blomquist, percussion

Jonas Bonde-Nielsen, percussion

Vera Talerko, soprano

