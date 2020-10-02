Den Norske Opera & Ballett Presents Orchestra Chamber Series: Shostakovich
Den Norske Opera & Ballett will present Orchestra Chamber Series: Shostakovich, featuring chamber music with percussion.
The concert takes place on October 3.
The percussion is In Focus when the musicians in the Opera Orchestra invite to the season's first concert in the chamber series. Who would have thought that Shostakovich's gigantic last symphony could be performed with piano trio and percussion? Soprano Vera Talerko also interprets his intense 7 romances, and in addition, the orchestra's percussionists excel in catchy street-inspired music from New York.
Program:
- Shostakovich : 7 romances for piano trio and soprano Paul McCartney : Blackbird (arr. Jonas Bonde-Nielsen)
- Break
- Shostakovich : Symphony No. 15 for piano trio and percussion (approx. 45`)
Cast:
- Benedikt Wiedmann, violin
- Janus Maximilian Heinze, ncello
- Ole Christian Haagenrud, piano
- Torbjørn Ottersen, percussion
- Jonas Blomquist, percussion
- Jonas Bonde-Nielsen, percussion
- Vera Talerko, soprano
