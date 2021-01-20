BWW Feature: REGIONAL BRODWAYWORLD AWARDS OF THE DECADE ANOUNCED at Norway

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade instead of the past years productions!

The winners are:

Best Female Musical Performer Of The Decade

Heidi Gjermundsen Broch - NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011

Other nominees were: Mari Lerberg Fossum (Beauty and the Beast), Mari Haugen Smistad (We Will Rock You), Lena Kristin Ellingsen (The Sound of Music), Hilde Louise Asbørnsen (Guys & Dolls) and Heidi Ruud Ellingsen (Flashdance)

Best Male Musical Performer Of The Decade

Espen Grjotheim - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Folketeatret - 2018

Other nominees were: Sindre Postholm (Parade), Kristoffer Olsen (The Book of Mormon), Hans Marius Hoff Mittet (Beauty and the Beast), Frank Kjosås (Next to Normal), and Andre Søfteland (Les Misérables)

Best Musical Production Of The Decade

BOOK OF MORMON - Det norske teatret - 2017

Other shows nominated were: "The Sound of Music", "The Phantom of the Opera", "Next to Normal", "Mary Pioppins", and "Beauty and the Beast"

Best Musical Theatre Institution Of The Decade

Folketeatret / Scenekvelder

Other nominees were: Oslo Nye Teater, Musikkteaterforum and Det norske teatret

Congratulations to all winners!