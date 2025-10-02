 tracker
Applications Open For 2026 Ibsen Scope Grants

Oct. 02, 2025
The Ibsen Scope Grants program offers funding for innovative performing arts projects and is now applicable for individual artists, theatre companies, institutions, and organizations worldwide. 

The projects must act as incentives for critical discourses on society related matters and be based on one or more of Henrik Ibsen’s plays.

Applications are submitted through the website, and an appointed jury will evaluate the applications. For further information, statutes and application form, see www.ibsenscope.com

Deadline for applications is December 17th, 2025.

The winners of the Ibsen Scope Grants 2026 are invited to Ibsen Scope Festival at Teater Ibsen in Skien, Norway May 7th to 9th 2026.

The Ibsen Scope Grants were initiated by the Norwegian government in 2007 and will be awarded for the 14th time in 2026. Ibsen Scope Grants have now been awarded to 53 projects in 32 countries. See all winners here.


