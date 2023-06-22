A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football Comes to Den Norske Opera

Both Made in Oslo and A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football are played every day on Stage 2 from 27 June to 9 July.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Prokofiev 3 Comes to Den Norske Opera With Isata Kanneh-Mason Photo 2 Prokofiev 3 Comes to Den Norske Opera With Isata Kanneh-Mason
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo 3 SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football Comes to Den Norske Opera

Welcome to the summer program for the whole family, with shorter dance performances at low ticket prices. Both Made in Oslo and A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football are played every day on Stage 2 from 27 June to 9 July.

The worlds’ first Football ballet and Jo Strømgren Kompani’s breakthrough work, has toured all over the world since the premiere in 1997!

The performance delves into the physical routine of football and elevates the aesthetic aspects of its insanity. It comments the difference between “common sports” and “eloquent arts”, likewise the concept of working-class football and upper-class ballet.

The piece erases all lines of demarcation and shines a spotlight on the similarities, the sheer entertainment, and the arousing physical excitement. 




RELATED STORIES - Norway

1
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

Den Norske Opera presents Sleeping Beauty, a new classic full-length ballet by Christian Spuck. Dancing on toes to Tchaikovsky in a fanciful version of the fairytale. Performances are running now through 24 September.

2
Prokofiev 3 Comes to Den Norske Opera With Isata Kanneh-Mason Photo
Prokofiev 3 Comes to Den Norske Opera With Isata Kanneh-Mason

The Norwegian National Opera Orchestra welcomes the summer with the British it pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason – under the musical direction of the chief conductor of Finland’s National Opera, Hannu Lintu.

3
JO STRØMGREN KOMPANI Brings The Truth About Dance to Den Norske Opera Photo
JO STRØMGREN KOMPANI Brings The Truth About Dance to Den Norske Opera

There are three categories of people; those who love dance, those who hate dance and those who do not care at all. Common to all is that they have completely misunderstood what dance is. Maybe the reason is that the dance does not even understand itself? If you are curious about the answers, there is only one thing to do – see the performance The Truth about Dance.

4
DSCH Comes to Den Norske Opera in June Photo
DSCH Comes to Den Norske Opera in June

Forestill deg en musikalsk opplevelse som finner stadig nye former i møte med teater, lys og visuelle virkemidler. Ut av dette oppstår en ny form på tvers av våre tradisjonelle oppfatninger av hva en konsertopplevelse kan være – et konsertteater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

Norway SHOWS

Recommended For You