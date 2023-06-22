A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football Comes to Den Norske Opera

Welcome to the summer program for the whole family, with shorter dance performances at low ticket prices. Both Made in Oslo and A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football are played every day on Stage 2 from 27 June to 9 July.

The worlds’ first Football ballet and Jo Strømgren Kompani’s breakthrough work, has toured all over the world since the premiere in 1997!

The performance delves into the physical routine of football and elevates the aesthetic aspects of its insanity. It comments the difference between “common sports” and “eloquent arts”, likewise the concept of working-class football and upper-class ballet.

The piece erases all lines of demarcation and shines a spotlight on the similarities, the sheer entertainment, and the arousing physical excitement.