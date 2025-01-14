Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Rice-Thomson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Pamela Jacobson-Bowhers, Connor Payne & Kobi Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Direction Of A Musical
Dustin Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions
Best Direction Of A Play
Sharon Cook - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk
Best Ensemble
KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dylan Boggs - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Bart Kuebler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company
Best Musical
KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Performer In A Musical
Elizabeth C. Butler - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Kevin Cleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Production of an Opera
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Virginia Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dustin Williams - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Howard - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chris Zavadowski - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
André Jordan - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions
Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
