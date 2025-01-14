News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Rice-Thomson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Pamela Jacobson-Bowhers, Connor Payne & Kobi Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Direction Of A Musical
Dustin Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions

Best Direction Of A Play
Sharon Cook - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk

Best Ensemble
KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dylan Boggs - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Bart Kuebler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company

Best Musical
KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Performer In A Musical
Elizabeth C. Butler - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play
Kevin Cleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Production of an Opera
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Virginia Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dustin Williams - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Howard - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chris Zavadowski - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
André Jordan - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions

Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
 



