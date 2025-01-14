Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Rice-Thomson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pamela Jacobson-Bowhers, Connor Payne & Kobi Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dustin Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions



Best Direction Of A Play

Sharon Cook - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk



Best Ensemble

KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Boggs - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bart Kuebler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach



Best Performer In A Musical

Elizabeth C. Butler - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Performer In A Play

Kevin Cleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Virginia Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Williams - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Howard - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chris Zavadowski - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

André Jordan - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Comments