Virginia Rep At Hanover Tavern Presents FOREVER PLAID

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the company of the final production of the 2018/2019 Hanover Season, Forever Plaid, opening Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Hanover Tavern. For anyone looking for a nostalgic trip back to the days of close-harmony quartets, look no further than Stuart Ross's nifty musical revue, Forever Plaid.

When four young singers are killed in a car crash, they posthumously take the stage for one final gig in this goofy, 1950s nostalgia trip. Enjoy the golden tunes of "back in the day" as The Plaids, a quartet of high school friends, return from the afterlife for their last chance at musical glory. Featuring such songs as Catch a Falling Star, Day-O, 16 Tons, Three Coins in the Fountain and Chain Gang.

Director Wes Seals makes his Tavern debut, after most recently choreographing this season's Children's holiday musical, Mr. Popper's Penguins, and serving as dramaturg and associate director for last summer's Signature smash hit, West Side Story. Recent credits include movement direction for both The Laramie Project at Richmond Triangle Players and Desire Under the Elms at Firehouse Theatre. Music Director Travis West makes his Virginia Rep debut with Forever Plaid. Recent musical direction credits include The Andrews Brothers, Little Shop of Horrors, and Plaid Tidings at Swift Creek Mill Theatre.

For this barbershop musical revue, Seals has assembled a talented cast of four. Caleb Wade returns to the stage, after most recently appearing in The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays at Hanover Tavern and Atlantis at the November Theatre. Ian Page also joins the cast, last seen on a Virginia Rep stage in 1776. Rounding out the cast, Mitchell Ashe and PJ Llewellyn make their Virginia Rep debuts.

Set Design is by Terrie Powers (Broadway Bound, The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays), Costume Design is by Marcia Miller Hailey (Pinocchio, Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End), Lighting Design is by BJ Wilkinson (Atlantis, The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays), and Sound Design is by Derek Dumais (Atlantis, The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays).

For Ticket Information, call the Box Office at 804-282-2620 or visit us online at www.virginiarep.org. Full Price Tickets cost $44 with Discounted Group Rates available. The Performance Schedule includes evening performances at 8:00 p.m. on select Wednesdays and every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on select Wednesdays and Saturdays and every Sunday.

