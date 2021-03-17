Virginia Opera Announces Spring 2021 Season

Virginia Opera's Spring 2021 Season launches with an insider's look into the technique of opera singing through its Masterclass Series featuring Denyce Graves! As an exclusive benefit to Virginia Opera subscribers and donors, eight weekly episodes of this immersive foray into opera will premiere every Wednesday through March 17th.

Featured presentations continue with a classic experience with a virtual twist as you are invited to "Cabaret with Us!" The company's Emerging Artists will bring the music, you pour the drinks and enjoy an evening on the town.

Virginia Opera will debut a fully-staged production of Leonard Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti, in partnership with the Virginia Arts Festival. Trouble in Tahiti, a one-act opera set in 1950s suburbia, follows a young married couple struggling to prioritize their relationship amidst the laundry list of demands in their daily lives. Audiences will love this infectiously jazzy 45-minute portrait of "domestic bliss" and find a glimmer of hope in its candid conclusion. Limited live performances will be presented in Norfolk at the VAF Bank Street Stage.

The final Feature of the Season is a Spring Gala - the company's digital spring fundraising event. The company has a few surprises, in addition to the amazing talents of its Emerging Artists.

Complementing its featured presentations is the launch of the new digital learning platform - Virtually Amazing Opera. Launching with Dr. Glenn Winters' The Princess and the Pea, a fully staged opera adventure that is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of young students. Virtually Amazing Opera digital learning catalog will expand later this spring as the timeless tale of a wooden puppet come to life receives the opera treatment by way of John Davies' Pinocchio. Educators are encouraged to sign up at vaopera.org/learn to receive these programs and more information about educational content throughout the Season.

More details are on the way soon!