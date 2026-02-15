Avant Bard Opens THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY: A Celebration of Immigration

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center Theatre Two — in its mission to interrogate both the classics and the current days — Avant Bard Theatre will open The Two Gentlemen of Killarney, a timely adaptation by Séamus Miller (The Margriad, Coriolanus).

The adaptation delivers an immigrant love-comedy with live traditional Irish music. Adapted from Shakespeare’s Two Gentlemen of Verona, the story follows friends-turned-rivals from Ireland to America during the Great Famine, blending Shakespeare’s wit with traditional Irish tunes and delivering a dynamic celebration of love, immigration, and humanity.

The cast includes Colin Villacorte (Cillian), Stephen Kime (Finnegan), Ali Haas (Saoirse), Maryanne Henderson (Speed), Christopher Henley (Mr. O’Casey/Mr. Adams), Kiana Johnson (Silvia), Alexandria Grigsby (Louisa), Rachel Johns (Crab), Sam Richie (Outlaw/Sean/Host), Gary DuBreuil (Outlaw/William/Percussion), Cammiel Hussey (Outlaw/Patti), and Ellie Cattle (Fiddle Player).

The production team includes Séamus Miller (adapter and director), Matty Griffith (technical director), Eileen Jones (stage manager), Emily Erickson (music director), Libby Barnard (assistant director), Katie McDonald (dialect coach), Neil McFadden (sound), Solomon HaileSelassie (lights), Cass Duimstra (costumes), Bess Kaye (fight and intimacy choreographer), Max Abramowitz (master electrician), Lillian Moki (lightboard operator), Elizabeth McFadden (set consultant), Kathleen Akerley (photography), Sara Barker (producer - producing artistic director), Josie Palmarini (producer - managing associate), Kathleen Akerley (producer - production manager), and Alyssa Sanders (producer - communications).

Performances are on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The show runs 120 minutes long.