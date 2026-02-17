LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL to Have Spring Run at Riverside Center

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience a beloved American literary classic with Little Women the Musical, live onstage at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts March 18 through April 26, 2026. Based on the Louisa May Alcott novel, it tells the coming-of-age story of the March sisters in Concord, Massachusetts set against the backdrop of the American Civil War era. Leaning on each other, the family experiences love, loss, and longing as they chase their dreams and begin to understand what is expected from them as women during this time. The original Broadway production featured Tony winner Sutton Foster and a phenomenal musical score by Jason Howland, composer of the recent Broadway musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

At the center of the musical adaptation is the bold and daring writer, Jo March, played by Ashlee Beary. New York-based Beary has performed in many shows at Riverside Center including as Carole King in Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, Sonia Walsk in They're Playing Our Song, and Narrator in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The cast continues with Sarah Mae Andersen as the dutiful eldest sister Meg March, Ella Schnoor as the sweet and frail Beth March, and Madison Cox as the precocious younger sister, Amy March.

At the heart of the family is the girls' mother Marmee, played by Grey Garrett. A seasoned Virginia performer, Garrett is recognizable to Riverside audiences from her appearance as Tanya in Mamma Mia in 2018. Matt Beary appears as Jo's Best Friend and partner-in-crime, Laurie. Ariel Messeca returns to Riverside to play Professor Baher. John Brooke is played by Jarrett Bloom, Aunt March by Andrea Kahane, and Mr. Laurence by Ian Lane. Swings for the production include Ally Dods, Kathleen Laura Shortt, Aimée Zappa, Christopher Florio, and Colby LeRoy.

The creative team is led by Associate Producing Artistic Director and Director Carson Eubank, Assistant Director/Choreographer Stephanie Wood, and Music Director Ellie Kahn. The design team includes Scenic Designer Frank Foster, Lighting Designer Weston Corey, Sound Designer Cheyenne Tenda, Costume Designer Bee Gable, and Wig Designer Bethany Cheek.