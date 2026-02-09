Warren Zeiders Comes to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Country singer-songwriter Warren Zeiders is coming to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia on Thursday, July 23rd as part of the 2026 National Headliners series. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursinnsbrook.com. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through February 19th, while supplies last.

Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders is one of Country music’s newest and most promising stars. At just 26, the Pennsylvania native has already made an undeniable mark on the genre, with more than 3.6 billion global career streams, 2 billion TikTok views and 7.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2024, he won a CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Music Video of the Year,” earned two, fan-voted PEOPLE’s Choice Country nominations, was featured on the star-studded Twisters Soundtrack, and earned his first No. 1 Single with his RIAA Double Platinum Certified “Pretty Little Poison” (which was the No. 2 most-played song on all of Country radio in 2024).

Last year, he released his 21-track album Relapse, Lies & Betrayal, encompassing heartbreak, personal evolution, and emotional healing. The album was featured on NPR All Songs Considered’s New Music Friday playlist, GQ, Cowboys & Indians, Forbes and more. Zeiders was also featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, GQ’s Real-Life Diet and People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. In 2025, Zeiders kicked off his first European headline tour, followed by standout moments including headlining Houston Rodeo and his Relapse tour, which spanned more than 30 US cities.

Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2026 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, National Headliners at Innsbrook series, or both series in the upcoming concerts season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

