Virginia Children's Theatre Announces Traveling Talent Search

The traveling talent search will be held at four different library branches the week of March 1.

Feb. 18, 2021  

For the first time ever, Virginia Children's Theatre will host a traveling talent search around the Roanoke Valley, casting for the remaining productions in their 2020-2021 Season. The traveling talent search will be held at four different library branches the week of March 1. Youth actors in grades K-12th are invited to attend.


Those interested in attending the talent search will not need to prepare anything in advance. Staff members from VCT will teach participants a short song and will also facilitate interactive acting exercises. Participants are asked to show up at 4 p.m. and be ready to shine.

Traveling Talent Search Locations, Begins at 4 p.m.:

-March 1 at Williamson Rd Branch Library (3837 Williamson Road NW)

-March 2 at Melrose Branch Library (2502 Melrose Ave Suite D)

-No Talent Search March 3

-March 4 at Raleigh Court Branch Library (2112 Grandin Road SW)

-March 5 at Belmont Branch Library (1101 Morningside St SE)

Virginia Children's Theatre will be casting area youth actors for Mary Poppins, Jr., Junie B Jones: Top Secret Personal Beeswax and OZ, A Staged Concert.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to travel around the Roanoke Valley and discover the talent that students in our area possess," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. "We are hopeful that by offering the talent search on multiple dates and at multiple locations that more people around the Valley will be able to attend. If a student has an interest in being on stage, we want to see them!"

For questions about the Traveling Talent Search, interested parties may call Virginia Children's Theatre at 540-400-7795.


