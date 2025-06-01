Traveling Players Bring Summer Theatre to Tysons Corner Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now available for Traveling Players’ Summer Season, which will feature a variety of family-friendly plays throughout July at Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players students, the plays, which range in tone from slapstick comedies to epic fairytales, are thematically united by their central characters’ struggle to overcome impossible odds. Triumphant, heartwarming, and daring, these classic stories have withstood the test of time and are sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Arachne, A World Premire by Judith Walsh White will have performances July 5 & 26 at 3:00 pm. Arachne is an extraordinary weaver. She takes great pride in her work, as her skill is hard-earned. She has sacrificed for this craft - her own blood, sweat, tears, and sleep - but not formally to the gods. Athena, goddess of Wisdom and patron of Weaving, is enraged by the mortal's pride and lack of deference to the gods. Determined to prove her power, she challenges Arachne to a weaving contest.

Improv Comedy will take place on July 10 at 4:00 pm. Join Traveling Players' advanced high school improv team, The Touchstones, as they present a fully improvised performance inspired by suggestions from the audience!

Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni will have performances July 10 & 31 at 5:00 pm. Chaos abounds in this sitcom-esque comedy of errors! Truffaldino, a wily (and hungry) servant, has the perfect plan for financial success. If one master equals one salary's worth of food and comfort, then two masters mean twice the comfort and a double serving at every meal! It's a foolproof business model... so long as his bosses never learn about one another. Too bad they're searching for others right now! One "master" is secretly a young woman disguised as her dead brother, and the other is ... wait for it... her fiancé... who killed her brother!?! Featuring the familiar characters found in Commedia dell’Arte, Servant of Two Masters is an utterly joyful ensemble-driven comedy.

Love’s Labor’s Lost by William Shakespeare will have performances July 10 & 31 at 6:30 pm. In Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Love’s Labor’s Lost, a quartet of four bachelors swear off women for three years in pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. Enter four young bachelorettes from France. Shakespeare, famous for his side plots, concocts a farcical love triangle between a Spaniard, a clown, and a dairymaid. One of Shakespeare’s richest comedies for linguistic wordplay, Love’s Labor’s Lost is a treasure trove of poetic devices, like a play-within-a-play, that earned the Bard his fame.

Cymbeline by William Shakespeare will perform July 30 at 6:30 pm. Cymbeline follows Innogen, princess of ancient Britain, as she undergoes a series of adventures to rescue herself and her nation from a scheming stepmother, rediscover her long-lost family, and reunite with her fiancé - while navigating assassination attempts, war, and Italian villains. We often affectionately describe it as “every Shakespeare play at once.” One of Shakespeare’s four romances, sometimes classified as a tragicomedy, this play is a whirlwind of events — complete with slander, love, mistaken identity, a beheading, and a final “recognition scene to end all recognition scenes” that keeps audiences and actors alike gasping through to the final reunions. Cymbeline is a beloved play that is less frequently performed - so catch it when you can!

The July 30 performance of Cymbeline at Tysons Corner Center is the final stop in a week-long tour of the play. The advanced high school actors selected to perform in Cymbeline will spend four and a half weeks in rehearsal at Traveling Players residential conservatory, before hitting the road and performing at professional theatres all over Virginia. Other tour stops include the Kimball Theatre in Colonial Williamsburg, Agecroft Hall in Richmond, Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, and the Middleburg Community Center in Middleburg, Virginia.

