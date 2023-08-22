THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

This uproarious production will run from September 15 through October 8, 2023 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach has announced its upcoming production of The Play That Goes Wrong, a hilarious and side-splitting comedy that is sure to leave audiences in stitches.  This uproarious production will run from September 15 through October 8, 2023 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a critically acclaimed farce that has taken the theater world by storm.  Directed by Jeffrey Seneca, this hilarious production promises an evening of non-stop laughter and a delightful escape from the everyday.

Called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen” (Huffington Post), this classic murder mystery by award-winning Mischief is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania! Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s “comic gold” (Variety) sure to bring down the house.

Don’t miss out on the theatrical event of the year! Get your tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong today and prepare for an evening of uproarious laughter.  This is a comedy you won’t want to miss!
 

The Play That Goes Wrong  will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA.  Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM.  Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater’s website at www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233.  Tickets start at $20 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under.  There is a discount for seniors, ages 60 and up, active duty military, and full-time students at $17 tickets.  Group discounts available for groups of 20 and more. 

